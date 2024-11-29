Commission’s Final 2024 Meeting Set for Memphis

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote on five rule changes to adjust license prices and simplify license types and structure at its final 2024 meeting. The two-day meeting will be held Dec. 5-6 (Thursday-Friday) in Memphis at the Ducks Unlimited National Headquarters. Committee meetings begin Thursday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. with full Commission proceedings continuing Friday at 9 a.m.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency staff made the proposals at the September TFWC meeting. Tennessee law allows the TFWC to increase license fees in line with the consumer price index (CPI) inflation, which has risen 31.6 percent since the last fee increase in 2015. The agency proposal would increase boating registration fees by 22 percent. Most of the hunting and fishing license prices would be increased by 28 percent. Sportsman and Lifetime license fees would be increased by 12 percent.

In addition to price increases, the agency also proposed adjustments to the license structure to simplify regulations. The proposal would replace weapon type supplemental licenses (gun, archery, muzzleloader) with species type supplemental licenses (deer, elk, bear, turkey, waterfowl). The trout supplemental license would also be rolled into the base hunting and fishing combination license so no additional license would be needed. Multiple Wildlife Management Area (WMA) permits would be combined into one single WMA permit.

In other agenda items, a video documentary on TWRA staff efforts in response to Hurricane Helene in East Tennessee will be shown. A resolution to honor TWRA officers will be presented, as well as Law Enforcement Valor Awards.

An update on the status of invasive carp will be provided to the Commission and include carp distribution information, recent project development, removal totals and incentives, and United State Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) funding. The Commission will also vote to approve two federally funded budget expansions for the invasive carp program.

The Wildlife and Forestry Division will also present its annual staff awards for the Wildlife Biologist of the Year and Wildlife Technician of the Year.

The full agenda is available on the TWRA website on the Commission page. The meeting will also be live streamed and archived on the Commission page.

Watch Day One, 1 p.m., Dec. 5

Watch Day Two, 9 a.m.Dec. 6