Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,134 in the last 365 days.

2025 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Period to Be Held December 18 Through January 8

NASHVILLE --- The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2025 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts will be open from Dec. 18 through Jan. 8, 2025. Applications can be made online at QuotaHunt.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, via the TWRA mobile app, any TWRA license agent, or TWRA regional offices.

Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) on Jan. 8. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

The areas available for the hunts are listed on the instruction sheet. Applicants may not apply for a particular quota hunt more than once. There are nine sites that include 78 hunts and three other sites that will have five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once. Applicants may choose to apply for one or two drawings.

A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system. Permits are not transferable. Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt. Parties may have up to five applicants, including the party leader. Applicants, or the party leader, may select up to 24 choices on their application. Youth spring turkey applicants may select up to five choices.

A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman, Lifetime Sportsman license holders or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License. For all other license holders, the cost is $12 per drawing selected on the application, plus a vendor fee. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.  

The 2025 statewide spring turkey season is April 12-May 25. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is April 5-6.    

***

Area                                        Date                            Quota

Chickasaw State Forest           Apr. 12-13                   26

Chickasaw State Forest           Apr. 15-16                   26

Chickasaw State Forest           Apr. 18-20                   26

Chickasaw State Forest           Apr. 22-23                   26

Chickasaw State Forest           Apr. 25-27                   26

Chickasaw State Forest           Apr. 29-30                   26

Chickasaw State Forest           May 2-4                       26

Chickasaw State Forest           May 6-7                       26

Chickasaw State Forest           May 9-11                    26

Chickasaw State Forest           May 13-14                   26

Chickasaw State Forest           May 16-18                   26

Chickasaw State Forest           May 20-21                   26

Chickasaw State Forest           May 23-25                   26

Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 3-5                       150

Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 10-12                   150

Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 17-19                   150

Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 24-26                   150

Chuck Swan State Forest        May 1-3                       150

Happy Hollow                        Apr. 12-15                   50

Happy Hollow                        May 3-6                       50

Natchez Trace North              Apr. 12-13                   48

Natchez Trace North              Apr. 15-16                   48

Natchez Trace North              Apr. 18-20                   48

Natchez Trace North              Apr. 22-23                   48

Natchez Trace North              Apr. 25-27                   48

Natchez Trace North              Apr. 29-30                   48

Natchez Trace North              May 2-4                       48

Natchez Trace North              May 6-7                       48

Natchez Trace North              May 9-11                     48

Natchez Trace North              May 13-14                   48

Natchez Trace North              May 16-18                   48

Natchez Trace North              May 20-21                   48

Natchez Trace North              May 23-25                   48

Natchez Trace South              Apr. 12-13                   48

Natchez Trace South              Apr. 15-16                   48

Natchez Trace South              Apr. 18-20                   48

Natchez Trace South              Apr. 22-23                   48

Natchez Trace South              Apr. 25-27                   48

Natchez Trace South              Apr. 29-30                   48

Natchez Trace South              May 2-4                       48

Natchez Trace South              May 6-7                       48

Natchez Trace South              May 9-11                     48

Natchez Trace South              May 13-14                   48

Natchez Trace South              May 16-18                   48

Natchez Trace South              May 20-21                   48

Natchez Trace South              May 23-25                   48

Oak Ridge                               Apr. 5-6                       225

Oak Ridge                               Apr. 12-13                   225

Tumbleweed                           Apr. 12-13                   12

Tumbleweed                           Apr. 15-16                   12

Tumbleweed                           Apr. 18-20                   12       

Tumbleweed                           Apr. 22-23                   12

Tumbleweed                           Apr. 25-27                   12

Tumbleweed                           Apr. 29-30                   12

Tumbleweed                           May 2-4                       12

Tumbleweed                           May 6-7                       12

Tumbleweed                           May 9-11                     12

Tumbleweed                           May 13-14                   12

Tumbleweed                           May 16-18                   12

Tumbleweed                           May 20-21                   12

Tumbleweed                           May 23-25                   12

Wolf River                              Apr. 12-13                   25

Wolf River                              Apr. 15-16                   25

Wolf River                              Apr. 18-20                   25

Wolf River                              Apr. 22-23                   25

Wolf River                              Apr. 25-27                   25

Wolf River                              Apr. 29-30                   25

Wolf River                              May 2-4                       25

Wolf River                              May 6-7                       25

Wolf River                              May 9-11                     25

Wolf River                              May 13-14                   25

Wolf River                              May 16-18                   25

Wolf River                              May 20-21                   25

Wolf River                              May 23-25                   25                                           

Yuchi Refuge                          Mar. 28-30                  10

Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 4-6                       10

Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 11-13                   10

Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 18-20                   10

                                                Youth-Only Hunts

Area                                                    Date                            Quota

Tellico West Unit                               Apr. 5-6                       5

Tellico West Unit                               Apr. 26-27                   5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit)           Apr. 5-6                       5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit)           Apr. 26-27                    5

Yuchi Refuge                                      Mar. 22-23                  15

                                               

---TWRA---

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Period to Be Held December 18 Through January 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more