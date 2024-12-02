Contessa Gallery Celebrates 25 Years of Artistic Excellence in Art Miami 2024

Contessa Gallery - Premier Gallery in Southampton, NY Join Us at Art Miami BOOTHS 540 | 541 | 542 Contessa Gallery | Southampton, NY Contessa Gallery - Alexi Torres "Evolving, 2024" Contessa Gallery - Hijack "Heart Of Stone, 2024"

Contessa Gallery Kicks Off 25th Anniversary Year with the largest presentation of all galleries at Art Miami, booths AM540, AM541 and AM542

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contessa Gallery is celebrating its 25th anniversary while elevating the art scene once again at Art Miami 2024, presenting three exceptional booths that highlight the gallery’s commitment to showcasing innovative, influential, and seminal artists.This year’s presentation will feature a dedicated solo booth for renowned artist Alexi Torres , and a second solo booth for rising star Hijack, who was named in the Artsy Top 5 In demand artists for the 2023/24 period by Artsy. The gallery will also feature an impressive mixed blue chip booth headlined by legendary artists Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Robert Indiana, Chuck Close, David Salle, Rob Pruitt, Mel Bochner, the iconic photographer Ormond Gigli and other notable artists.In recognition of the 100th anniversary of Surrealism, Contessa Gallery will offer a selection of Salvador Dali original paintings, tapestries and hand water-colored copper etchings in its main booth.Contessa Gallery maintains two locations in Palm Beach, FL, a mega gallery in Southampton, NY, and a large gallery in Cleveland, OH. The gallery exhibits at top art fairs in Miami, New York and Palm Beach, with the largest gallery footprint at each of the fairs. Steve Hartman of Contessa Gallery also curates a permanent exhibition space at the Sagamore Hotel South Beach in Miami, known as “The Art Hotel” for decades.Contessa Gallery represents an extensive roster of mid-career and blue chip artists, focusing on painting, sculpture and photography.Steve Hartman was longtime President of The Fine Art Dealer’s Association (FADA), and has been honored on the Palm Beach and Hamptons East End Power Lists in 2024.Website:Contact for extensive media, interviews, articles, and sales inquiries:Steve Hartman, PrincipalEmail: steve@contessagallery.com+1 216.956.2825Karen Tscherne, PrincipalEmail: karen@contessagallery.com+1 216.382.7800

