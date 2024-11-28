Minister Thembi Simelane attends 14th International Congress of Justice Ministers in Italy, 28 to 29 Nov

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms. Thembi Simelane, will attend the 14th International Congress of Justice Ministers in Rome, Italy, on 28 and 29 November 2024. Convened by the Community of Sant’Egidio, the congress will focus on advancing the abolition of the death penalty under the theme: A World Without the Death Penalty.

The right to life is a fundamental human right enshrined in Section 11 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, which states: “Everyone has the right to life.” This right obligates the state to protect life and ensure that it is not unjustifiably diminished or taken. South Africa’s Constitutional Court affirmed this principle in its landmark 1995 ruling in S v Makwanyane, which declared the death penalty unconstitutional. The court found that capital punishment unjustifiably limits the rights to life, dignity, and freedom from cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.

The International Congress of Justice Ministers, initiated by the Community of Sant’Egidio, has a long-standing history of championing the global abolition of the death penalty. Since its inception in 2005, the congress has brought together justice Ministers, lawmakers, and advocates from various countries to discuss and promote alternatives to capital punishment. The gatherings have been instrumental in fostering dialogue and building consensus, with previous editions addressing themes like moving from moratoriums to abolition and highlighting the connections between justice, human dignity, and life preservation.

The congress will include discussions at the Italian Parliament, engagements at the Sant’Egidio Headquarters, and strategic dialogues with senior officials to advance international consensus on ending the death penalty. These sessions align with the South African government’s stance that justice should be corrective and rehabilitative rather than punitive, reinforcing the nation’s leadership in upholding the values enshrined in its Constitution.

