St. Albans Barracks // Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault - Plus other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2008533

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: 11/28/2024 at 1109 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Ave. Richford

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violations of Conditions of Release and Arrest on Warrant.





ACCUSED: Raven Hendrix

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On November, 28, 2024 at 1109 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Ave in Richford for a dispute between multiple Citizens. The offender was identified as Raven Hendrix with a confirmed $2000.00 warrant for failure to appear. Investigation also revealed that Hendrix was violating his current active conditions of release and had assaulted a household member. Hendrix was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility for the warrant. After consulting with a Judge Hendrix was held on $10000 Cash Surety for the offenses of Second Degree Aggravated Domestic and Violations of Conditions of Release. Hendrix was cited to appear in Franklin Superior Court on 12/2/2024 at 1300 for the above-mentioned violations.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/2/2024 at 1300

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10000

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







