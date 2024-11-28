St. Albans Barracks // Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault - Plus other charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2008533
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 11/28/2024 at 1109 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Ave. Richford
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violations of Conditions of Release and Arrest on Warrant.
ACCUSED: Raven Hendrix
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November, 28, 2024 at 1109 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Ave in Richford for a dispute between multiple Citizens. The offender was identified as Raven Hendrix with a confirmed $2000.00 warrant for failure to appear. Investigation also revealed that Hendrix was violating his current active conditions of release and had assaulted a household member. Hendrix was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility for the warrant. After consulting with a Judge Hendrix was held on $10000 Cash Surety for the offenses of Second Degree Aggravated Domestic and Violations of Conditions of Release. Hendrix was cited to appear in Franklin Superior Court on 12/2/2024 at 1300 for the above-mentioned violations.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/2/2024 at 1300
COURT: Franklin County Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10000
MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
