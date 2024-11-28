Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,219 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault - Plus other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2008533

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Seth Boudreau                            

STATION: St. Albans          

CONTACT#:  802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: 11/28/2024 at 1109 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Ave. Richford

VIOLATION:  Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violations of Conditions of Release and Arrest on Warrant.  


ACCUSED: Raven Hendrix                                  

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On November, 28, 2024 at 1109 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Ave in Richford for a dispute between multiple Citizens. The offender was identified as Raven Hendrix with a confirmed $2000.00 warrant for failure to appear. Investigation also revealed that Hendrix was violating his current active conditions of release and had assaulted a household member. Hendrix was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility for the warrant. After consulting with a Judge Hendrix was held on $10000 Cash Surety for the offenses of Second Degree Aggravated Domestic and Violations of Conditions of Release. Hendrix was cited to appear in Franklin Superior Court on 12/2/2024 at 1300 for the above-mentioned violations.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:     12/2/2024 at 1300 

COURT:   Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION:    Northwest State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $10000

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE



*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault - Plus other charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more