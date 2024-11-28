Capital City Rescue Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Governor Kathy Hochul today participated in a day of service, helping the Capital City Rescue Mission serve roughly 3,000 meals at their annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

“Community organizations like the Capital City Rescue Mission go above and beyond to serve our neighbors in their times of need, not just today, but every day,” Governor Hochul said. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve alongside their team members today, and I thank the many volunteers across New York who are dedicating their time to give back to their communities this Thanksgiving.”

Capital City Rescue Mission Pastor and Executive Director Perry Jones said, “It is a privilege to host a special Thanksgiving celebration for those in our community who need a helping hand and companionship. We thank each donor for their generosity and prayers.”

This year's Capital City Rescue Mission meal distribution was made possible thanks to generous community donations. The organization prepared 1,000 pounds of turkey, 500 pounds of yams and 700 pounds of fresh vegetables for this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner.

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has remained committed to combatting food insecurity and supporting New York agriculture in the process. As part of that effort, earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced $27.5 million in additional funding toward the New York State Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP) and Nourish New York (Nourish NY) programs. This funding will be awarded to eleven food security organizations which support a network of more than 2,600 New York State food pantries, soup kitchens and shelter sites that are particularly busy during the holiday season. Together, they will provide nearly 400 million emergency meals to assist those in need annually, while providing a boost to New York farmers.

