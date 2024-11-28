Introductory Visit of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Thailand, 28 November 2024

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has concluded his introductory visit to Bangkok, Thailand.

Prime Minister Wong and Mrs Lawrence Wong had a Royal Audience with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana. They discussed the substantial and multi-faceted nature of the bilateral friendship that Singapore and Thailand had built up over the past six decades.

Prime Minister Wong had a delegation meeting with and was hosted to an Official Lunch by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Both Prime Ministers noted that Singapore and Thailand would commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. They agreed that both countries should deepen collaboration in emerging areas including green energy, carbon credits, digital economy and food security.

Both Prime Ministers also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Postgraduate Scholarships for Thai Civil Servants, which will help build mutual understanding between both countries’ Civil Services.

Prime Minister Wong will return to Singapore this evening.

