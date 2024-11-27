From the classroom to the courtroom: The journey of Bangladesh law students advocating for international humanitarian law

For many, the Henry Dunant Memorial Moot Court Competition, organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), is more than just a competition. It is a transformative experience that sets the stage for future careers in law, diplomacy and humanitarian work.

Agnès Dhur, head of the ICRC delegation in Dhaka, emphasized the importance of such platforms in shaping the next generation of IHL advocates.

The role of lawyers in upholding international humanitarian law is vital, especially as conflicts become more complex. This moot court competition tests students’ advocacy skills and helps them understand the real-world implications of the law, inspiring them to become defenders of humanity in times of crisis.

Agnès Dhur

The competition also serves as an educational tool, bridging the gap between academic study and practical application. The students are exposed to scenarios that require deep critical thinking, research and teamwork, skills they will need as future legal professionals advocating for justice in times of conflict.

Acting vice chancellor of IUB, Khandker Md. Iftekhar Haider, echoed this sentiment. “The Henry Dunant Moot Court allows students to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to complex, real-world problems. Through this process, they gain invaluable experience that will help shape their future careers in law and beyond,” he said.