Water and Sanitation on Grootdraai Dam water level drop

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) urges the public to practice water conservation as water levels across Mpumalanga Province continue to decline. Notably, the Grootdraai Dam in Standerton has dropped below 70%.

According to the latest DWS Weekly State of Reservoirs Report, the Grootdraai Dam, which forms part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) in Standerton, Gert Sibande District, has decreased from 70.3% last week to 69.9%. This is significantly lower than the 81.3% recorded during the same period last year.

The report also shows that the majority of the listed dams in the Gert Sibande District recorded declines in water levels with Nooitgedacht Dam dropping from 75.7% to 75.5%, Vygeboom Dam from 87.6% to 87.0%, Jericho Dam from 64.1% to 62.4%, and Heyshope Dam from 96.0% to 95.4%.

Westoe and Morgenstond dams remained unchanged at 35.1% and 67.6%, respectively. The decline in water levels in the Gert Sibande District is a mirror of the situation in the entire Mpumalanga Province where the average dam levels dropped from 78.6% to 77.9%. Water levels also dropped in the Water Management Areas (WMA) and the districts.

In the Water Management Areas, the Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropped from 68.7% to 67.8% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropped from 81.2% to 80.6%.

In the districts, Ehlanzeni dropped from 75.6% to 74.9%, Gert Sibande from 79,2% to 78.8%, and Nkangala from 80.3% to 79.3%.

The DWS reminds the public that South Africa is a water-scarce country, with water levels continuing to drop below last year’s figures. The Department urges citizens to use water wisely

and sparingly and adopt water-saving habits in daily activities.

Every drop counts and all sectors of society need to work together to ensure water security for today and future generations.

