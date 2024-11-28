International Relations and Cooperation on cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon

The Government of the Republic of South Africa welcomes the brokered cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that took effect on 27 November 2024. This vital act of de-escalation underscores the supremacy of diplomacy and significantly mitigates the human suffering caused by indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure.

South Africa calls on all parties to fully adhere to the ceasefire deal. It is hoped that a permanent cessation of hostilities will follow, which will end the conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border, which has indiscriminately killed thousands of Lebanese people, many of them women and children.

South Africa calls on the international community to support the cease-fire agreement, which will lead to a sustainable solution based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701. South Africa furthermore calls for a cease-fire agreement in Gaza. South Africa reiterates its call for the international community to respect and adhere to UN resolutions, international law, and international humanitarian law.

South Africa hopes that the cease-fire will de-escalate tensions in the region, and we reiterate that we stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Lebanon and express our support for the implementation of the agreement.