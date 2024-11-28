Trade, Industry and Competition on notice of appeal in Vodacom Maziv merger

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC) has submitted a notice of appeal in the Vodacom/Maziv merger yesterday at the Competition Appeal Court (CAC) in order to comply with deadlines for submission of an appeal.

Following the prohibition of the merger by the Competition Tribunal (Tribunal) on 29 October 2024, Minister Tau stated that he is awaiting the forthcoming publication of detailed reasons of the Tribunal’s decision in prohibiting the merger and once the Tribunal’s full reasoning is available, the Ministry will assess and advise on the next steps in line with the Competition Act 89 of 1998, as amended (Competition Act).

Given that the reasons for the prohibition have not been published as yet, the Minister considered it prudent to formally note an appeal to the Tribunal’s decision in order to comply with the statutory timeline for appeal in terms of sections 17(1)(c), 18(1) and 61(1) of the Competition Act, read with Rule 16 of the Rules for the Conduct of Proceedings in the CAC, against the whole order of the Tribunal. Once the reasons are provided, the Minister will assess and advise accordingly.

Minister’s participation in the merger proceeding was based on public interest grounds which led to substantial public interest commitments that would have significantly boosted investment, created jobs and resulted in growth of fibre and mobile connectivity in communities that lack adequate communication infrastructure.

