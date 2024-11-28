MEC Tertuis Simmers on homes and title deeds in Overstrand

Today, 28 November 2024, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, visited the Overstrand to hand over housing units in Stanford and title deeds in Zwelihle.

In Stanford, the keys to 31 homes were handed over to beneficiaries at a R150 million housing development.

Minister Simmers was impressed by the progress of the development which is set to deliver 621 housing units by March 2026, of which 378 have already been handed over. More than 780 serviced sites have also been completed and handed over.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said, “Occasions like these are always very special to me. Handing over houses is more than just providing shelter – it offers beneficiaries the dignity they deserve and uplifts entire communities.”

The visit to Overstrand concluded in Zwelihle with the handover of 16 title deeds to deserving beneficiaries. Reflecting on the significance of property ownership, Minister Simmers remarked, “Owning property means security, stability, and dignity for the residents we serve, their loved ones, and future generations. This is a significant step towards building a prosperous future for the residents of Zwelihle.”

He urged beneficiaries to take pride in their homes.

