Social Development on its campaign to get 1 million men to sign the pledge against GBVF

In heeding the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to mobilise men as partners in the fight against Gender Based Violence and Femicide, the Department of Social Development and Ubuntu Transformation Foundation (UTF) announced its campaign to get 1 million men to sign the pledge against GBVF.

Supported by the SABC and Arena Holdings, the organisations announced the Fireside Conversations that will be launched on Dec 7 at Willowvale, Eastern Cape.

Ace Ncobo, Chairman of UTF and the brains behind the Fireside Conversations emphasised the importance of action in addressing societal challenges. Mr Ncobo, in his opening remarks said, “When the President, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of this country, gives a directive, patriotic citizens have no option but to toe the line and respond—not in words but with action that can display their patriotism”.

Known for his philanthropic work and a distinguished career in football as a referee and manager, Ncobo shared his mission to spotlight male role models who embody positive traits such as being present fathers, providers, and protectors of women and children. “In every community, there is at least one exemplary man. Showcase him and encourage young boys to emulate his behaviour,” he urged. He also underscored the critical role of mental health in addressing gender-based violence (GBV), describing it as a primary driver alongside substance abuse. “Alcohol becomes a crutch, but the real issue is often untreated mental health conditions,” he explained.

Building on this, Ms. Siza Magangoe, DSD Deputy Director-General for Welfare Services, stressed the need for evidence-based approaches to tackling GBV. “Too often, we compartmentalize issues into separate blocks. It is clear that interventions must be grounded in evidence. Without evidence, how can we determine what works?” she asked, reaffirming the department’s commitment to impactful and collaborative programmes. Magangoe also highlighted the strong link between substance abuse and GBV. “Substance abuse is not the sole cause, but it is a key driver. Men under the influence are often violent, and women frequently turn to substances to cope with abuse, leading to addiction and stigma,” she explained. She called for holistic interventions addressing both GBV and substance abuse, adding, “Screening must consider all elements to ensure individuals receive appropriate support before their situations escalate.”

The Acting Chief Operations Officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Lungile Binza, reaffirmed the broadcaster’s commitment to combatting gender-based violence (GBV) through its extensive media platforms and strategic partnerships. “The SABC is not merely a commercial entity; it is Africa’s largest public broadcaster with a mandate that goes beyond profitability. As a public service organization, we are uniquely positioned to drive societal awareness on GBV and other critical social issues,” said Binza.

He emphasized the SABC’s ability to disseminate impactful messages across its six television channels, nineteen radio stations, and its digital platform, SABC Plus. “Our platforms reach over 50 million South Africans daily, delivering content in all official languages. This extensive reach allows us to amplify anti-GBV messaging in ways that resonate deeply with diverse audiences,” he explained. “Knowledge is power, and we are committed to using our platforms and influence to empower society to combat this scourge,” concluded Binza.

Echoing Mr Binza’s remark’s Mr Lyndon Barends, MD for Strategic Partnerships at Arena Holdings underscored the media’s responsibility in addressing societal issues, particularly gender-based violence. ‘As media, we have a responsibility to be a part of this,’ he stated and applauded Mr Ace Ncobo for the great initiative, his efforts and for being a role model. “Ace is blowing the whistle on GBV this time around” said Barends. He noted their enthusiasm in working alongside the government in addressing this challenge. “Often, in our spaces, we highlight the things going wrong in our society. As part of the media, our role is to inform, educate, and entertain—but we must also be a platform of hope. Not only in talking about the bad things but, more importantly, in showcasing positive role models and driving meaningful transformation,” he said as he expressed the organization’s commitment to the initiative. “We are pleased to be part of this effort to take the message out there and contribute to the transformation of our society into a healthier one.”

The partnership with UTF, the Department of Social Development, SABC and Arena Holdings underscores the power behind collaboration and leveraging collective resources to tackle GBV.

The fireside conversations are expected to run across all nine provinces getting men actively involved in this fight against this scourge.

To watch the launch: https://dsdtv.org.za/movie/sign-the-pledge-against-gbv/

Sign the pledge: https://www.firesideconvos.co.za/1512-2/

