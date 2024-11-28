Gauteng Provincial Legislature briefs Portfolio Committee on Community Safety on crime statistics, 29 Nov

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, will on Friday, 29 November 2024 brief Members of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety on the crime statistics of the 2nd quarter of the 2024/25 Financial Year.

The briefing will give an account of the crime statistics from July to September 2024.

This briefing will provide insight into crime trends and challenges in the Province, as well as progress in addressing key safety concerns raised by communities

The Committee will further receive a presentation on the Provincial Safety Plans for the festive season.

This is a crucial period during which crime often spikes and the Committee seeks to ensure that effective and well-coordinated strategies are in place to safeguard residents and visitors in Gauteng.

This engagement forms part of the Committee’s mandate to hold the Executive and Provincial Police accountable for implementing measures that keep communities safe, promote law enforcement visibility, and foster public confidence in the criminal justice system.

Details of the Briefing are as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 November 2024

Time: 9h00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg,

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact: Mr Thebe Khumalo on 072 266 1021 email: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za