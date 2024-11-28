Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,358 in the last 365 days.

Police engages families of illegal miners in Stilfontein, 29 Nov

Following the establishment of a task team by the Ministry of Police, which is led by Mr Wessels Morweng, the MEC: Community Safety and Transport in the North West, the Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu and the Deputy Minister of Police, Ms Polly Boshielo will be in the North West province to obtain a progress report on measures which will lead to the resurfacing of the illegal miners in the Stilfontein area, where an unknown number of illegal miners remain underground. 

The Executive Mayors of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District and Matlosana Local Municipalities will also be in attendance.

The Ministry will thereafter engage various stakeholders, comprising the South African Human Rights Commission, the South African Federation of Trade Unions as well as the affected families. The purpose of the engagement will be to take the families into confidence with the tasks to be carried out by the team.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 November 2024
Time: 12h00
Location: Khuma Community Hall, Stilfontein, North West

For more information, contact Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi on 076 523 0085 or Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson for the SAPS on 082 040 8808.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Police engages families of illegal miners in Stilfontein, 29 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more