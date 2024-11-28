Police engages families of illegal miners in Stilfontein, 29 Nov

Following the establishment of a task team by the Ministry of Police, which is led by Mr Wessels Morweng, the MEC: Community Safety and Transport in the North West, the Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu and the Deputy Minister of Police, Ms Polly Boshielo will be in the North West province to obtain a progress report on measures which will lead to the resurfacing of the illegal miners in the Stilfontein area, where an unknown number of illegal miners remain underground.

The Executive Mayors of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District and Matlosana Local Municipalities will also be in attendance.

The Ministry will thereafter engage various stakeholders, comprising the South African Human Rights Commission, the South African Federation of Trade Unions as well as the affected families. The purpose of the engagement will be to take the families into confidence with the tasks to be carried out by the team.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 November 2024

Time: 12h00

Location: Khuma Community Hall, Stilfontein, North West

For more information, contact Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi on 076 523 0085 or Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson for the SAPS on 082 040 8808.