Border Management Authority briefs media on festive season operations at ports of entry, 2 Dec
The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato will on Monday, 02 December 2024 hold a media briefing to outline the festive season control measures at all ports of entry.
The briefing will also announce key requirements for travellers when entering and exiting the Republic of South Africa.
Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows:
Date: Monday, 02 December 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria
RSVP:
Mmemme Mogotsi - Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Marketing on 072 856 4288 (WhatsApp) or mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za
