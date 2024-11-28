Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,358 in the last 365 days.

Border Management Authority briefs media on festive season operations at ports of entry, 2 Dec

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato will on Monday, 02 December 2024 hold a media briefing to outline the festive season control measures at all ports of entry.  

The briefing will also announce key requirements for travellers when entering and exiting the Republic of South Africa.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows: 

Date: Monday, 02 December 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria

RSVP:  

Mmemme Mogotsi - Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Marketing on 072 856 4288 (WhatsApp) or mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za   

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Border Management Authority briefs media on festive season operations at ports of entry, 2 Dec

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more