Minister Blade Nzimande addresses SAMA's Al in Healthcare Roundtable in Woodmead, 29 Nov

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will speak at the South African Medical Association (SAMA)’s Al in Healthcare Roundtable that will be hosted over two days.

Minister Nzimande will share the government’s vision and plans for harnessing AI to transform South Africa’s healthcare industry.



This groundbreaking event aims to chart the cause for integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into South Africa’s healthcare system, addressing the unique challenges faced by the sector while ensuring ethical, clinical, inclusive, and responsible implementation.



In view of South Africa’s complex health challenges, this event brings together decision makers from government, business, the health care sector and other critical role players, with the view to encourage cross sectoral collaboration and the implementation of ethical and sustainable solutions for South Africa’s health care challenges.



Date: Friday, 29 November 2024

Time: 9h00

Venue: Huawei Business Park, 124 Western Service Road, Woodmead



Mr. Veli Mbele

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za