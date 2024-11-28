CGPH Banque d'affaires Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for "Pont Neuf Wrapped" by Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Emphasizing Ethical and Cultural Investment

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGPH Banque d'affaires, a proud member of the Credit Glorious Property Holdings Ltd (CGPH Group), represented by Maurizio Cina, Chief of NPL Operations & Art Investment, proudly announces the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on the Optimart platform, authorized by the Bank of Italy, centered around the iconic artwork "Pont Neuf Wrapped" by Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

The goal is to raise €1,050,000 towards the total valuation of €1,500,000, with plans to auction the piece within 18 months, offering investors a projected 10% return.

This initiative aligns with CGPH's mission to promote ethical and cultural investments, democratizing access to contemporary art for retail investors while merging financial opportunity with cultural heritage.

Learn more at: https://optimart.it/investi

Contact information: https://cgphbanquedaffaires. com/en / info@cgph.info / +33 185 733 371

Credit Glorious Property Holdings Ltd. stands as a preeminent global leader in financial services. In 2023, we proudly earned an “A” rating under the Basel parameters, reflecting a default risk of merely 0.07%. This rating was further elevated to an “A+” in 2024.

Contact information: https://cgph.info/en / info@cgph.info / +33 185 733 371

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c879c83-7585-4f68-930e-449efaf65111

The Pont Neuf The Pont Neuf Wrapped by Christo & Jeanne Claude

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.