PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 28, 2024 Koko commends PH delegation visit to UAE Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III commended President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s and his delegation for a successful bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "The UAE is a significant economic and geopolitical force in the region, and this visit holds great promise for boosting trade, investment, and job opportunities in the Philippines," according to Pimentel. In his arrival statement, President Marcos expressed optimism about the implementation of several bilateral agreements in culture, energy transition, legal cooperation, artificial intelligence and digital economy, the improvement of government activities, visa waiver for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports, and investment cooperation. Pimentel's wife, Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investment Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, joined Marcos and the First Lady on this high-profile visit. Pimentel said Marcos' visit to the UAE is a significant way to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Philippines and UAE. "We thank the people behind it - the ambassador, my wife Special Envoy Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Special Envoy Karen Santos, and the Philippine diplomatic workforce in the UAE, who worked hard to make the visit possible. This is a historic visit that would benefit the country and the OFWs in the UAE," Pimentel said. Pimentel further highlighted the meeting's importance in fostering enhanced collaboration between the two nations, particularly in areas of shared interest, including energy, infrastructure, and technology. "I am confident that this meeting will lay the groundwork for a more robust and mutually beneficial relationship between the Philippines and the UAE," he added. Pimentel conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the UAE for its steadfast hospitality towards overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and its recognition of the significant contribution of OFWs to the UAE. Pimentel also lauded the UAE's unwavering support during times of calamity, citing their assistance during calamities such as the Mayon Volcano eruption. During the early stages of the pandemic, the UAE was among the countries that extended assistance to the Philippines, donating 7.3 metric tons of personal protective equipment (PPE) gear and medical supplies, along with 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, Pimentel noted.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.