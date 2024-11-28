Thanksgiving Weekend Winter Weather

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to take proper precautions as winter weather continues to impact parts of the state on Thanksgiving Day through the weekend. A combination of rain and snow will be present across most of the State today and tonight. On Friday, significant lake effect snow will impact communities east of Lakes Erie and Ontario with the potential for multiple feet of snow.

“As we gather this Thanksgiving, I encourage all New Yorkers to remain vigilant, keep an eye on local weather updates, and take precautions while traveling to join family and friends this holiday weekend,” Governor Hochul said. “If you are traveling, please plan ahead, and prioritize safety—for yourself and others–so we can all enjoy this holiday with our loved ones safely and comfortably”

Today, up to a foot of snow is expected in the higher elevations, and a widespread 1-6” is expected across much of the state north of the Mid-Hudson Region. Snowfall rates of 1-2” per hour are possible in areas with the heaviest snowfall, which will make for hazardous driving conditions. New York City and Long Island will see rain.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for a long duration event are now in effect Friday through Monday for portions of Western NY, Central NY, and the North Country. Accumulation totals of 3-4 feet are possible downwind of both lakes Erie and Ontario. The snow and reduced visibility will cause difficult to nearly impossible travel.

Agency Activities

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

New York State Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,527 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew that is needed (plow, drainage, chipper, load & haul, cut & toss, etc.). All available response equipment is ready to deploy and all residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,635 large plow trucks

339 large loaders

150 medium duty plows

51 tow plows

35 snow blowers

18 graders

To further support response operations in storm-impacted areas, the Department is deploying an additional 62 staff – including 15 plow trucks, four snow blowers, two graders, 44 plow truck operators, nine supervisors, six equipment operator instructors, one supervising equipment operator instructor, one assistant manager and one ICS support specialist – to the North Country and Western New York. They will be deployed as follows:

-Receiving 10 operators, two supervisors and five plow trucks from the Mohawk Valley

-Receiving 10 operators, two supervisors and one assistant manager from the Capital Region

-Receiving two equipment operator instructors from the Mohawk Valley

-Receiving four operators, one supervisor and two equipment operator instructors from the Finger Lakes

-Receiving 10 operators, two supervisors, two equipment operator instructors and five plow trucks from the Western Southern Tier

-Receiving 10 operators, two supervisors, one ICS support specialist and five plow trucks from the Southern Tier



All staff are currently preparing for travel and will be in place at their assigned locations by Friday morning. Regions experiencing lake effect snows will also perform rolling assists to enhance coverage in the heavy snowfall areas. These rolling assists will shift as the bands oscillate.

Tow services will be on station along U.S. Route 219 in Erie County.

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is monitoring the forecast and ready to respond with 691 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

358 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

63 loaders

116,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New for the 2024-2025 snow and ice season, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

Division of Military and Naval Affairs

DMNA has 119 soldiers and Airmen and 28 vehicles that will be staged in Western New York at the Masten Avenue Armory and Connecticut Street Avenue Armory in Buffalo, at the Lockport Amory, and at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

New York State Police

State Police have instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles and snowmobiles, are staged and ready for deployment.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to rain, snow, and high winds, including swift water rescue teams and sawyers.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris in snow from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams which may cause flooding in nearby areas. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at DEC’s Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Additionally, unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas, can creating variable conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience.

Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush, including many of the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

While ice is beginning to form on some waterways, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

In addition, backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines.

Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 911. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Safety Tips

Travel

Some of the most important tips for safe driving include:

Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be travelling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cell phone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while its operating.

Power Outages

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

If you lose power, turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a winter storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, call:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

Heating Safety

Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters.

When using alternative heat sources such as a fireplace, woodstove, etc. always make sure you have proper ventilation and follow manufacturer's instructions.

Keep curtains, towels, and potholders away from hot surfaces.

Have a fire extinguisher and smoke detectors and make sure they work.

If you use kerosene heaters to supplement your regular heating fuel, or as an emergency source of heat, follow these safety tips:

Follow the manufacturers' instructions.

Use only the correct fuel for your unit.

Refuel outdoors only and only when the unit is cool.

Keep the heater at least three feet away from furniture and other flammable objects.

When using the heater, use fire safeguards and ventilate properly.

For more winter safety tips, visit dhses.ny.gov/safety. For all non-emergency service needs in New York State before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit www.211nys.org/.

