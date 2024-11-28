Inauguration of the Centre of Preservation and Transmission for Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao, strengthening the preservation of cultural heritage with technology and contributing to the development of Macao as “One Base”

MACAU, November 28 - In order to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, as well as to strengthen the preservation, restoration, education and promotion of cultural heritage in Macao and contribute to the establishment of Macao as “a base for exchange and cooperation with Chinese culture as the mainstream and the coexistence of different cultures”, the Centre of Preservation and Transmission for Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao, jointly established by the Macao SAR Government and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, was inaugurated today (28 November), with a plaque unveiling ceremony jointly hosted by the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Government, Ho Iat Seng, and the Director of the Palace Museum, Wang Xudong. The ceremony was also attended by the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Zheng Xinchong; the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Liu Xianfa; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ao Ieong U; and the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism signed the Memorandum of Cooperation on the Establishment of the “Centre of Preservation and Transmission for Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao” with the Macao SAR Government in 2019, being the Palace Museum responsible for professional advice and technical support for the restoration of Macao’s cultural heritage. Located on the ground floor of the Macao Museum of Art, the Centre covers a total area of nearly 900 square metres and is equipped with specialized laboratories for the restoration of cultural heritage and exhibition spaces, in order to carry out works on the preservation and restoration of Macao's World Heritage sites, classified immovable properties and components of cultural heritage buildings, elevate the standard of safeguarding cultural heritage through advanced technology and further cultivate local talent in the field of such restoration. In the future, the Centre will serve as a new platform for collaboration and technical exchange between the parties involved in the restoration of local cultural relics, thus contributing to enhance the system for safeguarding the city’s cultural heritage. As the first cultural venue jointly established by the Macao SAR Government and the Palace Museum, the establishment of the Centre symbolise the Central Government’s strong support for the cultural development of the Macao SAR.

With the inauguration of the Centre, the “Forbidden City Architecture Conservation Exhibition” was also launched in the heritage exhibition and promotion space, showcasing the country’s cutting-edge technologies and achievements in architectural heritage preservation, and promoting the outstanding traditional Chinese culture and architectural techniques. Residents and tourists are welcome to visit.

Also present were the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ho Ioc San; the Director of the General Office of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Li Guoming; the Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Wan Sucheng; the Adviser of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Lo Hou Chi; the Vice Rector of University of Macau, Hui King Man; the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Choi Kin Long; the members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee and of the Cultural Heritage Committee; the senior architect António Bruno Soares; the delegation of the Palace Museum; and the representatives of The Heritage Society, Architects Association of Macau, Macao New Chinese Youth Association, the Macao Heritage Ambassadors Association, Oral History Association of Macao and Macao Urban Planning Institute.

The Centre of Preservation and Transmission for Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao is open daily from 10am to 7pm (last entry at 6:30pm), including on public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free.

For more information, please visit the websites of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (www.icm.gov.mo) and of the Cultural Heritage of Macao (www.culturalheritage.mo).