Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Thanksgiving 2024

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“I want to wish all Vermonters and visitors a happy and safe Thanksgiving Day and holiday weekend. This time of year, it’s important to spend time with family and friends, and give back to our communities in any way we can.

“We’ve been through a lot over the last two years, especially in communities impacted by flooding. I’m grateful for all who have stepped up, many for the second year in a row, to repair roads and bridges, deliver a warm meal to a neighbor, or muck out basements.

“I’m also grateful for our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much for our country and want to thank members of our military, first responders, law enforcement, fire fighters, EMTs, road crews, doctors, nurses, and all who all work to keep us safe during the holidays.

“Even with all the challenges we face, I hope Vermonters will take some time this week to reflect on all the good happening across our wonderful state.”

