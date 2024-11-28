Noor Riyadh 2024 Preview Night: A Radiant Prelude to the World’s Largest Light Art Festival





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the umbrella of Riyadh Art, Noor Riyadh’s 2024 Preview Night illuminated the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, offering a first glimpse at the festival. The evening brought together artists, curators and dignitaries to preview the fourth edition of the world’s largest light art festival, under the theme Light Years Apart.

Following welcome speeches from Architect Khalid Al-Hazani, Executive Director of the Riyadh Art Program, and Nouf AlMoneef, Festival Director of Noor Riyadh, festival curators Dr. Effat Abdullah Fadag and Dr. Alfredo Cramerotti led guests on guided tours of the 18 artworks surrounding Murabba Palace.

London-based artist collective, United Visual Artists, transformed the night sky into a living canvas with a preview of their drone show, Aether. Featuring 1,500 drones, the seven-minute performance explores the silent harmony of the stars and planets as it brings the unseen into view.

The Preview Night set the stage for Noor Riyadh 2024 which officially opens to the public from 28 November to 14 December. The festival turns Riyadh into a citywide gallery across three iconic hubs – the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, Wadi Hanifah and the JAX District – as this year’s edition showcases 62 light-based artworks created by 61 artists from 18 countries.

Noor Riyadh 2024 features 18 Saudi artists and 43 international artists, with representation from Australia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Montenegro, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Noor Riyadh integrates public art displays with workshops, talks and community events, offering a unique blend of cultural enrichment and creative expression. Noor Riyadh has achieved 14 Guinness World Records, cementing its reputation as the largest and most impactful light art festival in the world.

The festival underscores Riyadh Art’s mission of transforming the Saudi capital into an open-air gallery. Since 2019, the Riyadh Art Program has presented over 500 artworks by more than 500 artists and attracted over six million visitors through its flagship festivals, Noor Riyadh and Tuwaiq Sculpture Symposium.

About Noor Riyadh

Noor Riyadh is a citywide annual festival of light and art which launched in March 2021. Noor Riyadh includes a festival and world-class exhibition, along with a public program of community activities, featuring educational workshops, talks and performances. Noor Riyadh is the largest light art festival in the world.

Noor Riyadh combines the highest quality light artworks from leading international and Saudi artists, across the largest city footprint of any light art festival worldwide. Staged under Riyadh Art, the festival aims to nurture local talent and inspire youth to drive Saudi Arabia’s creative economy.

Noor Riyadh is presented by Riyadh Art and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

Artist Country Artwork title, year Hub 05.10 Studio Saudi Arabia Illuminating Souls Wadi Hanifah A.A.Murakami United Kingdom (Alexander Groves)

Japan (Azusa Murakami) The Passage of Ra Jax District Abdulrahman Taha Saudi Arabia Palm Forest KAHC Ali AlRuzaiza Saudi Arabia A Part of a Human Life KAHC Anna Ridler United Kingdom Circadian Nocturne Wadi Hanifah Asmaa Aljohani Saudi Arabia Al-Majles Jax District Atelier Sisu Australia (the studio)

Peru (Renzo B. Larriviere)

Australia (Zara Pasfield) Evanescent Wadi Hanifah Athar Alharbi Saudi Arabia Perceiving Saudi Arabia’s Culture KAHC Ayman Yossri Daydban Saudi Arabia White Noise Jax District Boris Acket Netherlands Sunbeam, Captured Jax District Chris Levine United Kingdom Light is Love Wadi Hanifah Higher Power Faisaliah Collectif Scale France Flux Jax District Daan Roosegaarde Netherlands Spark Wadi Hanifah Ebtesam Saleh Saudi Arabia Shabbah Wadi Hanifah Edoardo Dionea Cicconi Italy AKR III KAHC Fahad Al Naymah Saudi Arabia Manqiya Wadi Hanifah Federico Acciardi Italy Choreography in the Void Jax District Felix Frank Germany PULSE KAHC Filip Roca Based in Barcelona The Stream KAHC Hashel Al Lamki United Arab Emirates Bronze Wadi Hanifah Hmoud Alattawi Saudi Arabia Energy of Vision Wadi Hanifah Inside Out Project by JR France Inside Out Jax District Janez Grošelj Slovenia Alchemy of Atmospheres KAHC Javier Riera Spain Places of Geometry and Light KAHC Jiyen Lee South Korea Stain-Rainbow Forest 2.3 Jax District Jukan Tateisi and Takeshi Yasura Japan and United States (Jukan Tateisi)

Japan (Takeshi Yasura) Gravitation Jax District Kimchi and Chips South Korea and United Kingdom Another Moon Wadi Hanifah Koros Design Studio Hungary Connected KAHC Krista Kim Canada/Korea Heart Space Jax District Ksawery Komputery Poland Flux Wadi Hanifah Lachlan Turczan United States Aldwa Alsael Wadi Hanifah Marshmallow Laser Feast Based in the United Kingdom Distortions in Spacetime Jax District Maryam Tariq Saudi Arabia Cosmic rays Digital City Mathias Gramoso France and Portugal PLAGIO.2 Jax District Najla Alqubaisi Saudi Arabia The Sound of Millstone KAHC Nasser Al Turki Saudi Arabia Travel of the Light Wadi Hanifah Nawaf Al Dohan Saudi Arabia Sukoon Jax District Nick Verstand Netherlands Aura Jax District NONOTAK France and Japan Daydream V6 Jax District Quiet Ensemble Italy Solar Dust Wadi Hanifah Random International United Kingdom Alone Together KAHC Rashed AlShashai Saudi Arabia The Fifth Pyramid KAHC Refik Anadol Türkiye Machine Hallucinations – LNM KAHC Ricardo Morcillo Spain Beings of Light KAHC Romain Tardy France The Great Indecision Council Wadi Hanifah Ryoji Ikeda Japan Mass Jax District Saad Al Howede Saudi Arabia TAPLINE Wadi Hanifah Saeed Gamhawi Saudi Arabia In Plain Sight Wadi Hanifah Shuster + Moseley United Kingdom The Empty Mirror of the Sky Jax District SpY Spain OVOID Wadi Hanifah Stanza United Kingdom Out of Breath: A Life Support Machine Wadi Hanifah Stefano Cagol Italy NAJM Wadi Hanifah Takayuki Mori Japan View Tracing #5 “LABYRINTH” Jax District THIRD SPACE* Studio United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia From East to West and North to South Wadi Hanifah TUNDRA Based in France Row Jax District United Visual Artists United Kingdom Aether KAHC Vincent Ruijters Netherlands Selintas Selalu Jax District VOUW Netherlands Chairwave KAHC Xavi Bové Studio Spain Phasing Rain KAHC Yann Nguema France The Well of Life KAHC Yusef Alahmad Saudi Arabia Metamorphosis Jax District

About Riyadh Art

Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, is on a 10-year mission to become one of the world's most livable and competitive cities, a global center which is open for business and that welcomes the world. With a young and rapidly growing population of 7+ million residents, Riyadh is transforming into a vibrant and cosmopolitan metropolis.

Art and culture reflect the spirit of a city. That’s why the Riyadh Art project has been developed to turn the whole capital into a creative canvas – a gallery without walls – to enrich lives, ignite creative expression and kindle the creative economy. Riyadh Art is a demonstration of the open, accessible and creative transformation of the capital, where the exchange of ideas through creative expression develops a deeper sense of mutual understanding and respect.

The Riyadh Art project will have a positive impact on people, bringing everyday moments of joy to residents and visitors alike, while instilling a greater sense of civic pride and creating a more beautiful city for everyone to enjoy. It will also spark the development of the new creative economy and have a positive effect on attracting new businesses to invest in the city.

Nouf Almoneef, Director, Noor Riyadh Festival 2024 Nouf Almoneef, Director of the Noor Riyadh Festival, at the 2024 Preview Night, on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Noor Riyadh Festival 2024 Preview Night - United Visual Artists Drone Show Noor Riyadh Festival 2024 Preview Night on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. London-based artist collective, United Visual Artists, transformed the night sky into a living canvas with a preview of their drone show, Aether. Noor Riyadh Festival 2024 Preview Night - United Visual Artists Drone Show Noor Riyadh Festival 2024 Preview Night on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. London-based artist collective, United Visual Artists, transformed the night sky into a living canvas with a preview of their drone show, Aether.

