Unleashing the APEX PREDATOR: A Global Symphony of Talent

The wait is over. Renegades Worldwide is back with APEX PREDATOR. A Brand new 5 Track EP.

This is the 'family reunion' of Renegades Worldwide” — The Five1Hero

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is over. Renegades Worldwide is back with APEX PREDATOR, an electrifying new EP that pushes the boundaries of global hip-hop collaboration. With a lineup featuring returning legends and fresh voices, this project is more than music—it's a movement. Each track is a testament to the power of diversity, weaving together styles, stories, and sounds from all around the world.After the groundbreaking success of Global Domination in 2022 and the critically acclaimed single Fight Back, Renegades Worldwide is back with APEX PREDATOR—a five-track EP that redefines the essence of hip-hop collaboration. Following their genre-spanning Global Remixes, this marks their first release of entirely original tracks since their debut album, offering a bold yet familiar energy that fans have come to love.Designed to flow as a single cohesive piece, APEX PREDATOR bridges the gap between the old and new. It introduces fresh voices while reuniting core collaborators, delivering a dynamic soundscape that showcases the collective's global artistry. This EP is more than music—it's a testament to Renegades Worldwide’s evolution and commitment to pushing the boundaries of what hip-hop can be.New Voices, Same VisionThe EP brings back seven of the nine original emcees and two vocalists from Global Domination, while introducing four new emcees to the collaboration. The result is a diverse lineup of talent that bridges continents and styles, showcasing the global influence of Renegades Worldwide.The artists in order include:Returning:Honey-B-Sweet, Australia, is a vocalist and songwriter renowned for her dynamic contributions to the music industry. She has collaborated with prominent artists, including Snoop Dogg, Afrojack, and Sean Kingston, showcasing her versatility across various genres.King Marino, Atlanta Ga., blends hip-hop roots with modern influences to create a sound that resonates globally. Known for his compelling lyrical delivery and magnetic stage presence, King Marino is no stranger to the spotlight. His solo EP "Take Your Shot," showcasing his versatility and talent within the hip-hop scene.Jodie B , Canada, is a vocalist, producer, and live-looping artist known for her soulful voice and innovative musical approach. Her sound is deeply rooted in blues, harmonica, and guitar, blending powerful vocals with instrumental artistry to create a rich, immersive listening experience. Her debut album, Equanimous, an 8-track project reflecting personal experiences and themes of calmness and composure. Beyond her solo work, Jodie B has collaborated with artists such as KRS-One and Nino Bless, showcasing her versatility across genres.Slim Spitta, Houston, TX, is a sharp-tongued lyricist known for his commanding delivery and masterful wordplay. Hailing from the streets, his style embodies the raw grit and authenticity of urban storytelling, making him a standout voice in Renegades Worldwide’s collective. With a knack for crafting hard-hitting verses and captivating flows, Slim Spitta dives into themes of resilience, ambition, and life’s complexities with unflinching honesty.Fega Michaels is a Nigerian gospel artist celebrated for her dynamic contributions to the music industry, also known as the "Hiphop Pastor,” She is a multi-talented rapper, singer, songwriter, and music video director, bringing a unique blend of hip-hop and gospel to her performances.Hal Jordan, residing in Switzerland, Hal Jordan is a Gold Certified recording artist. His musical journey has been shaped by experiences in the United States and Brighton, UK, contributing to his diverse artistic style.Mica Franco, Argentina’s rising star. A singer-songwriter and vocalist known for her versatile contributions to various musical projects. She has collaborated with artists like Joey Soprano on tracks such as "Hooked," and with Cal1 & L'essay on "Keep Ya Head Up," showcasing her adaptability across genres. Mica released her single "En Control," accompanied by an official music video that highlights her dynamic performance style.Micwise is a Trinidadian rapper, producer, and songwriter known for his authentic lyricism and dedication to the hip-hop genre. He has been a significant figure in Trinidad and Tobago's underground hip-hop scene, contributing to its growth and recognition. Micwise released Director's Cut 1, followed by Director's Cut 2 (DC2) . Both albums were entirely produced and written by him, featuring a boom bap style reminiscent of 90s rap.Maya Miko The UK’s multifaceted artist based in London, known for his contributions to the hip-hop scene as a freestyler, writer, and rapper. Miko has collaborated with various artists and producers, bringing his unique storytelling and lyrical prowess to diverse musical projects.New Artists:Joseph O, is a UK drill Rapper and a wiz at producing, songwriting, engineering, publishing, mixing and mastering.Sparrow the Dev is a Nigerian singer, rapper, and gospel artist whose music is a vibrant blend of soulful melodies, heartfelt lyricism, and a passion for spreading positivity. Based in Lagos, Sparrow has emerged as a powerful voice in contemporary gospel music, weaving together elements of traditional African rhythms, hip-hop, and modern gospel to create an uplifting and transformative sound.Hollyhood Tay's, Currently residing in Los Angeles, Ca., Hollyhood Tay’s music is characterized by its lyrical depth and versatility, often exploring themes of personal growth and resilience. Her ability to adapt across various styles and genres has garnered her a dedicated following.Profess's music is characterized by its raw and uncut delivery, often reflecting the realities of life in Trinidad and Tobago. His dedication to authentic storytelling and maintaining the essence of traditional hip-hop has earned him respect within the underground community.A Conceptual MasterpieceEach track on APEX PREDATOR carries the same title, followed by Roman numerals (I, II, III, IV, V), reflecting different facets of an apex predator's existence, both thematically and musically.• Track I: This is the "family reunion" of Renegades Worldwide, bringing together Honey-B-Sweet (Australia), King Marino (Atlanta, GA), Slim Spitta (Houston, TX), and Fega Michaels (Nigeria). Featuring Jodie B (Canada) on the hook, this track explores regional apex predators and sets the tone for the EP with dynamic beats and lyrical prowess.• Track II: Featuring heavy spitters Joseph O (UK) and the returning Hal Jordan, this track takes listeners into the prehistoric world of apex predators. “This one is no joke,” says The Five1Hero . “I wanted raw energy and unapologetic bars to carry this track.”• Track III: A bold instrumental break, this track leans into bass-heavy beats, layered with the unsettling sounds of an apex predator crunching through bones. It’s a sonic palate cleanser that keeps listeners on edge.• Track IV: Introducing Sparrow the Dev (Nigeria) and Hollyhood Tay (Los Angeles), this track also highlights the return of Mica Franco, who delivers her first-ever verse alongside her vocals. Described by The Five1Hero as a fresh take on R&B, the track examines the perspective of prey in the predator's world.• Track V: Featuring the Trinidadian Prophet, Micwise, the return of Sparrow the Dev, in her rap form, and Profess (Trinidad and Tobago), alongside the EP’s closer Maya Miko (UK), this track focuses on humanity as Earth’s ultimate apex predator. With its introspective theme and intense delivery, it’s a fitting end to the EP.As APEX PREDATOR roars into the global music scene, it stands as a bold testament to the power of collaboration and cultural diversity in hip-hop. Renegades Worldwide has crafted an EP that not only entertains but also inspires, challenging listeners to reflect on the themes of resilience, unity, and evolution that run through every track.With its seamless blend of fresh voices and returning icons, Apex Predator is more than just a follow-up to the group’s prior successes like Global Domination and Fight Back. It’s a declaration of artistic growth and an invitation to fans everywhere to join the movement.The fight is far from over, and Renegades Worldwide is leading the charge with a sound that transcends borders and boundaries. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new listener, this EP is your chance to experience the next chapter in the collective's story—a sonic journey that proves, once again, that the world of hip-hop has no limits.Don’t just listen—join the movement:🌍 Explore everything on Linktree: https://linktr.ee/renegadesworldwide 🎧 Stream on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/5CwB1aWLIpezOrUjP0goiT?si=zWhIt_jTTCSSczGfhfNTKA 📱 Check it out on Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/album/apex-predator-ep/1777801845 🔥 Play it on Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0DLWW6B39marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_av4oO7ESPr1GjjU5xt1MDB9Uj 📺 Watch on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_kZpSZ28CW63bXM4DvQSSS5yQcS8aMnJNs 🎵 Discover on YouTube Music https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mvEA22xozvIfe19WPl9PeBphdtoq5hlAM

