Axi Select Introduces New Feature to Reset Edge Score for a Fresh Start

SYDNEY, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxiTrader is excited to announce a new feature for Axi Select traders that provides a fresh start on their trading journey. Effective immediately, Axi Select users can now reset their Edge Score once every 90 days, allowing them to start anew with a clean slate.

The Edge Score reset is designed to give traders a second chance to enhance their performance within the Axi Select program. Resetting the score will erase all previous progress, enabling traders to take a step back and approach the program with a fresh perspective.

How It Works:

Resetting your Axi Select Edge Score is simple and can be done directly from the Axi Select Dashboard. The process takes one business day to complete, as it involves closing your old account and creating a new one. Traders are advised to carefully read all disclaimers, as resetting the score means starting the trading journey from scratch.

The Axi Select program*, launched by Axi last year, is specifically crafted to empower traders by offering them a pathway to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and facilitating their progression into professional trading. Setting a new precedent within the industry, Axi Select offers traders the exceptional advantage to join the program with zero registration fees, as well as the opportunity to earn up to 90% of their profits.



*The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees apply.

About Axi: Axi is a global leader in online trading, providing traders with the tools and resources needed to succeed in financial markets. The company offers a range of advanced trading products and services, with a commitment to supporting its clients every step of the way. Axi Select is one of the firm’s premium programs, designed to help traders unlock their full potential.

For further information, please visit www.axi.com/int

Contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/491edbb3-da15-4924-89f6-19508311b967

