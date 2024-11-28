Ranyi Music Presents Zhang Zhehan’s Seoul Performance on World Tour

Primordial Theater 2.0 Concert

Zhang Zhehan Presents “Primordial Theater 2.0” in Seoul and Wins ARFF Amsterdam’s Best Documentary Award for Documentary "August"

UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranyi Music announced that Zhang Zhehan, its multi-talented Chinese artist, recently held his "Primordial Theater 2.0" concert in Seoul, South Korea. Known for his evocative music and dynamic stage presence, Zhang has garnered attention globally, with multiple singles topping the iTunes World and European Song Charts and recognition from European film festivals in recent years.

In his first performance in South Korea, Zhang's concert featured a mix of energetic dance tracks and emotional ballads. Reflecting on his cross-cultural experiences, Zhang shared fond memories of his time on the variety show China-Korea Dream Team, where the pride he and his fellow teammates felt for China fueled their passion throughout the competition. The Seoul show was part of Zhang’s ongoing world tour, which has seen him perform in cities such as Hong Kong, Sydney, Melbourne, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

One of the highlights of the concert was Zhang’s debut of a custom-designed blue suit and semi-transparent gradient wings. Illuminated under dramatic stage lighting, the visually striking performance represented the themes of strength and grace. Zhang also performed live on the piano, sharing the personal connection he feels with his music: “When I play the piano, I feel an unparalleled sense of freedom,” he said. “It’s a deeply personal dialogue between melody and the soul.” The second half of the show saw Zhang deliver rock-infused anthems in a bold leather jacket and lace shirt, energizing the crowd with his latest hit single "Next".

During the concert, Zhang Zhehan spoke about a past controversy that has followed him for three years. He recounted events from 2018, explaining that during a visit to Tokyo, he was enjoying the cherry blossoms along the Chidorigafuchi Walkway when he unknowingly passed a garden near Yasukuni Shrine. He emphasized that he is a proud native Chinese who has never visited nor would he ever visit or worship at the shrine. Zhang expressed deep gratitude for the trust and support of his fans, which has helped him persevere through difficult times. After this, Zhang invited the audience to join him in a rendition of “The Chinese People”.

Beyond his music career, Zhang has gained recognition as a filmmaker with his directorial debut August, which won multiple awards in European film festivals, including Best Documentary at the ARFF Amsterdam Film Festival. Scheduled to accept the award in person later this month, August chronicles his biking journey through Shangri-La and Tibet, exploring the connections between people and nature.

As an ambassador of Chinese culture, Zhang continues to promote cross-cultural understanding through his music and film. His concerts often feature elements of traditional Chinese art and invite international audiences to explore the beauty of his heritage.

Closing the concert, Zhang thanked his fans for their support and reaffirmed his commitment to staying true to his artistic vision and continuing to create works that inspire and resonate with audiences worldwide.

Image gallery of Zhang Zhehan Primordial Concert 2.0 -Seoul

