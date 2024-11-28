Submit Release
Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka co-hosts Sixth South Africa-Vietnam Partnership Forum, 27 Nov

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka, will co-host the Sixth South Africa-Vietnam Partnership Forum with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Ms Nguyen Minh Hang, on Tuesday, 27 November 2024, in Pretoria.

It is expected that the Sixth Partnership Forum will reflect on the dynamically growing relations between South Africa and Vietnam. Key topics of discussion will include cooperation in trade, investment, agricultural market access, minerals, combating transnational crime and wildlife offences, as well as collaboration in higher education and training. This forum represents a continued commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations and exploring new avenues for mutual benefit and development.

This significant meeting follows the exchange of Official Visits in 2023 with Vice-President Vo Thi Anh Xuan of Vietnam visiting South Africa in September 2023, and Deputy President Paul Mashatile visiting Vietnam in December 2023. The visits marked thirty years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Vietnam, aiming to reinvigorate and strengthen the ties of friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

