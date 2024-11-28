President Cyril Ramaphosa launches South Africa's G20 Presidency, 2 Dec

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 02 December 2024, brief the media on South Africa’s Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency.

During the recent G20 Rio Leaders’ Summit in Brazil, President Ramaphosa officially accepted South Africa’s responsibility for the G20 Presidency for 2025. This will be the first time an African economy leads the G20 for a rotational, one-year term.

Brazil held the G20 Presidency during 2024 and South Africa will at the end of its term hand over the G20 Presidency to the United States of America.

The G20 is a forum of the largest economies in the world who meet regularly to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy.

Under its G20 Presidency, South Africa seeks to provide strategic direction in establishing a more equitable, representative and fit-for-purpose international order, in-line with the main multilateral processes under the United Nations.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 2 December 2024

Time: 13h00 ( media to arrive at 11h00)

Venue: Media Centre, Union Buildings

Members of the media interested in covering the briefing are invited to submit their details (ID/passport number and media house) to Patience Mtshali at patience@presidency.gov.za and copy makungu@presidency.gov.za before 12h00 on Thursday, 28 November 2024.

Due to space limitations, accreditation will be granted on a first come basis and no late applications will be accepted.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za