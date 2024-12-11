Softness Redefined: Reistor Launches the 'Easy Everyday' Collection

Easy Everyday Womens Collection Stylish, lightweight and comfortable

Reistor, a sustainable fashion brand renowned for its commitment to eco-friendly practices, launches ‘Easy Everyday’ collection, crafted from the softest modal.

CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reistor , a sustainable fashion brand renowned for its commitment to eco-friendly practices, is thrilled to launch their latest collection ‘ Easy Everyday ’, a revolutionary collection of women’s everyday wear tailored from the softest knit fabric - an innovative blend of 95% modal and 5% spandex. This is not the first time that Reistor has again set a higher benchmark by introducing yet another soft and comfy fabric for their customers, intending to bring even more versatility and eco-friendly style to your wardrobe.Designed to cater to diverse needs, this collection offers top-notch comfort, making it ideal for lounging, travel, running errands, and even for sleeping in. True to its name, ‘Easy Everyday’ promises versatility for every occasion and season. Its timeless designs make it perfect for effortless layering with jackets, cardigans, or overcoats for a chic, polished look any time of the year.‘Easy Everyday’ is all set to transform the sustainable fashion space by combining Reistor’s hallmark styles with fresh designs. The Front Twist top, the Essential tee, the Drawstring Short dress, the A-line Flowy Maxi dress, and more are inspired by the craftsmanship of Reistor’s popular bestsellers.Most of the outfits in this new collection are made in soft, everyday shades, and are all upgraded versions of Reistor’s most-loved styles presented in updated, new looks. These pieces seamlessly integrate into your wardrobe, blending evergreen silhouettes with contemporary touches.Product HighlightsUnparalleled Comfort: Made from a premium knit fabric of 95% modal and 5% spandex, these outfits are buttery soft, lightweight, and breathable, ensuring all-day ease and comfort.Multi-Purpose Versatility: From lounging at home to running errands or embarking on a spontaneous trip, the collection transitions effortlessly to suit any activity.Timeless, Sustainable Designs: Featuring neutral, earthy tones, and subtle detailing, the pieces are eco-friendly, stylish, and designed to last - reducing waste and making sustainability accessible."With ‘Easy Everyday,’ we wanted to create a collection that speaks to comfort without compromising on style. It’s an embodiment of Reistor’s core ethos of eco-consciousness and addressing the needs of an everyday lifestyle,” says Mehma Singh, Co-founder and Creative Director at Reistor.“You’ll never find me in anything other than our knit pieces while working out, lounging, or on long-haul flights. I’ve even dressed up the Tie-Detail Maxi Dress with heels for a last-minute party! These outfits are truly versatile in every sense. In fact, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the knits fabric is one of my personal favorites, if not the only one!” she says.The ‘Easy Everyday’ collection is now available online at Reistor.com and a few select marketplaces including Nordstrom, Macy’s, Wolf & Badger, Target Plus, and more.About ReistorReistor, an eco-focused fashion brand, brings together decades of textile expertise, designed with both the planet and consumers in mind. Founded by a brother-sister duo that hail from a family of textile industry veterans with a legacy spanning over 70 years, Reistor is dedicated to creating timeless, sustainable, and stylish pieces that support an eco-conscious lifestyle.‘Easy Everyday’ is yet another embodiment of their ethos in both eco-friendly fashion, organic production processes, and ethical business habits. Through this mindset and vision, Reistor’s mission is to offer a better, more mindful way to approach stylish, everyday comfy apparel, thereby paving the way for a healthier, greener planet.

