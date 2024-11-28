Bitget Lists CHILLGUY Token in Innovation Zone





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of the CHILLGUY token, in its Innovation and Meme Zone. Trading for the CHILLGUY/USDT pair has started, with deposits already open and withdrawals available.

CHILLGUY is a memecoin inspired by the laid-back and easy-going persona of its namesake meme character, resonating with crypto enthusiasts who value humor and lightheartedness in the digital asset space. The token aims to capture the cultural zeitgeist of internet memes while offering a unique avenue for community engagement. With the listing in the Innovation and Meme Zone, Bitget highlights its focus on emerging trends and its commitment to providing a dynamic trading environment.

Bitget has launched an exclusive campaign called CandyBomb, offering users a chance to receive a share of 37,000 CHILLGUY tokens. The promotional event, running from November 27 to December 4, 2024, invites participants to join through the CandyBomb page and accrue tokens based on their net deposits of CHILLGUY.

This initiative aligns with Bitget’s efforts to engage its user base through interactive promotions and reward mechanisms, enhancing the trading experience for its community. The addition of CHILLGUY to Bitget’s platform shows the exchange’s agile approach to adopting trending tokens and its ability to cater to the evolving preferences of the crypto market.

The CHILLGUY listing further enriches the portfolio of assets available in the Innovation and Meme Zone, a segment customized for tokens that show creativity and cultural relevance. Bitget continues to position itself as a hub for innovative digital assets, enabling users to explore new opportunities in a fast-paced and ever-changing market.

For more details on CHILLGUY token, readers can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, readers can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, readers can contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

Contact

Public Relations

Media

Bitget

media@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75cf3510-aeb1-4289-8b1d-5b25ef934725

Bitget Bitget

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.