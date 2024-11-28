RECORD 70M VOTES CAST DURING FIRST ROUND OF POLLING FOR 15TH GLOBE SOCCER DUBAI AWARDS

Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Dubai Awards - - Best Men’s Player finalists

Huge number of votes registered in first voting window, equalling last year’s entire cumulative total

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interest in next month’s annual Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Dubai Awards with the support of Dubai Sports Council has already hit fever pitch, with a record-equalling 70 million votes being cast during the first polling window. The record number of votes have determined the finalists across eight of the 12 main categories ahead of a prestigious gala, set to take place alongside the 19th Dubai International Sports Conference which organized by Dubai Sports Council, on December 27 at Atlantis, The Palm in partnership.The first round of public voting closed on Monday, with more than double the amount of votes registered at the same stage of 2023, and participation from over 200 nations worldwide. Additionally, the Globe Soccer mobile app has surpassed 1.5 million downloads, underlining the event's global appeal.Manchester City’s Erling Haaland will be vying to retain his Best Men’s Player award at the 15th edition of the showpiece event at the five-star venue, with club teammate Rodri, Real Madrid trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, as well as legendary duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the stars standing in his way.The Norwegian is also a contender in the 10-man shortlist in the Best Forward category, which includes City colleague Phil Foden, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane. The Best Midfielder category consists of the aforementioned Bellingham and Rodri, with Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka also in the running.The Best Women’s Player category has a 12-player shortlist, which includes Spain’s World Cup-winning duo Aitana Bonmatí and Salma Paralluelo and Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen. Meanwhile, reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and Spanish giants Real Madrid are among the outfits competing for Best Men’s Club, with FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich part of a final four-shortlist contesting the Best Women’s Club.Fans have until December 10 to vote for their favourites at vote.globesoccer.com, with the final winners determined by a combination of fan votes and the Globe Soccer Jury, which is made up of legendary names such as Marcello Lippi, Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, and Luis Figo.In a heartwarming initiative, an online auction in December will see one lucky bidder become the recipient of an exclusive SIRO GOLDEN TICKET to this year’s Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Dubai Awards. All proceeds raised from the auction will go directly to the Al Jalila Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation transforming lives through medical research, education and treatment in the UAE. The once-in-a-lifetime experience will include a return trip to Dubai, a three-night stay at SIRO One Za'abeel, VIP access to the awards ceremony itself, and a meet-and-greet with the Best Men’s Player.Globe Soccer’s existing partnerships with Emirates, Saudi Sports Company, Audi, Sunset Hospitality Group, Italpreziosi, Mansory, Silver Sands, Azimut Yachts remain in place for this year’s event, as well as the new strategic partnership with the title sponsor Beyond Developments and SIRO One Za'abeel.The Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Awards will be broadcast internationally across several networks, giving fans around the world the chance to experience the excitement of the event in real-time. Saudi Sports Company is the official host broadcaster. As the event draws closer, fans can also stay informed through Globe Soccer's social media channels and the official Globe Soccer mobile app, available on both iOS and Android.*For a press kit including images, videos and various artworks, visit https://bit.ly/GSA24PressKit *For a full list of finalists for the 12 main awards please see below*For the official voting page: https://vote.globesoccer.com GLOBE SOCCER AWARDSFinalists 2024Best Men's PlayerJude BellinghamDani CarvajalAntoine GriezmannViktor GyökeresErling HaalandHarry KaneToni KroosRobert LewandowskiAdemola LookmanLautaro MartínezKylian MbappéLionel MessiCole PalmerRodrigoCristiano RonaldoMohamed SalahVinícius JúniorLamine YamalBest Women's PlayerAitana BonmatíLucy BronzeTabitha ChawingaCaroline Graham HansenGiulia GwinnLauren JamesEwa PajorSalma ParallueloAlexia PutellasMayra RamírezKhadija ShawGlódís ViggósdóttirBest Men’s ClubAl AhlyAtalantaAtlético MineiroBayer LeverkusenBotafogoInter MilanManchester CityOlympiacosReal MadridSporting CPBest Women's ClubBarcelonaBayern MunichChelseaOlympique LyonnaisBest CoachXabi AlonsoCarlo AncelottiMikel ArtetaLuis de la FuenteGian Piero GasperiniPep GuardiolaSimone InzaghiBest MidfielderNicolò BarellaJude BellinghamHakan ÇalhanoğluToni KroosDani OlmoCole PalmerRodrigoFederico ValverdeVitinhaFlorian WirtzGranit XhakaBest ForwardArtem DovbykPhil FodenErling HaalandHarry KaneLautaro MartínezKylian MbappéMohamed SalahVinícius JúniorNico WilliamsLamine YamalEmerging PlayerPau CubarsíAlejandro GarnachoArda GülerKobbie MainooSavinhoLamine YamalKenan YildizBest AgentGiuliano BertolucciFernando HidalgoKia JoorabchianJorge MendesFrederico PenaFrank TrimboliPini ZahaviBest Sporting DirectorPiero AusilioLuis CamposEdu GasparSebastian KehlGiovanni SartoriHugo VianaBest Middle East PlayerSalem Al DawsariRiyad MahrezSergej Milinković-SavićSoufiane RahimiCristiano RonaldoBest Middle East ClubAl AhlyAl AinAl HilalAl NassrMaradona AwardTo be announcedCareer and Special AwardsTo be announcedAbout Dubai Sports CouncilFounded on November 30, 2005, following a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Sports Council is the official body responsible for the development of the sports sector in the Emirate. The Council supervises the work of Dubai's seven local sports clubs and takes active interest in encouraging the practice of physical activity in society, especially among women and children, through programs and activities designed to create awareness about the importance of sport and physical activity, and to make it a way of life for the community. The DSC's mandate, though, is not just to promote sport, create awareness and nurture talent, but to also support creativity and reward excellence among both individuals and organizations and help Dubai become a land of health, happiness, and vitality. It has organized many international conferences and symposiums since 2006, including the annual Dubai International Sports Conference, to enhance the knowledge and culture of professionalism, and has brought some of the biggest names from the world of sports here to share their vision and thoughts. The Council also seeks to develop the sports industry in the UAE and the world through initiatives like the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, and it organizes many major international sports championships as well in cooperation with multiple sports bodies. Today, under the guidance of its chairman, “His Highness” Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the DSC organizes and supports more than 400 events annually - not just top-notch sporting extravaganzas, but also awards and conferences that promote excellence, creativity, and innovation in the world of sports.About Globe SoccerGlobe Soccer, founded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, is a Dubai-based football organisation. Since 2010, it has hosted the annual Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, a prestigious event that recognises all football stakeholders, from players to chairmen, fans to agents, and directors to referees. This unique, high-profile ceremony has become a significant fixture in the global football calendar.Instagram: @globesoccerTikTok: @globesoccerX: @Globe_SoccerFacebook: @globesoccerYouTube: @globesoccerThreads: @globesoccerFor any general/media enquiries please contact:Sean GallagherProject LeadAction Global CommunicationsDubaiGlobeSoccerAwards@actionprgroup.com+971 58 516 7041

