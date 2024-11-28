amana Introduces amanainvest: A Zero-Fee Solution for Effortless, Automated Wealth Building

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- amana, a leading neobroker in the MENA region, introduces amanainvest, an automated wealth-building product designed for all experience levels. It allows clients to invest effortlessly in line with individual financial goals and risk preferences in a true ‘set it and forget it’ model. With zero management or subscription fees, amanainvest sets a new standard in the MENA investment landscape, ensuring that every dollar invested directly benefits the client.

With amanainvest, whether you're a first-time investor or a seasoned trader, you can start building your wealth immediately and without complexity. amanainvest offers options tailored to every investment strategy, including:

Pre-built plans with curated portfolios organized by asset class or risk level.

Customizable plans that allow investors to modify existing plans to align with personal financial goals.

Build-Your-Own plans enabling users to create a unique portfolio with up to 20 assets, including stocks, ETFs, and crypto.



With its range of flexible plans and straightforward management, amanainvest offers the control, convenience, and customization that all modern investors need.

“Our mission is to make investing accessible and seamless,” said Muhammad Rasoul, CEO of amana. “With amanainvest, clients benefit from sophisticated but simplified tools that keep investing easy, automated, transparent, and rewarding—and entirely free of fees. This launch strengthens our position as the go-to partner for investment and trading in the MENA region.”

Key benefits of amanainvest include:

Zero fees: No management, subscription, or exit fees—100% of returns go to the investor.

Flexible recurring deposits: Choose from weekly, monthly, or one-time options with no lockup periods.

Pause or adjust anytime: Investors retain complete control over their funds.

: Investors retain complete control over their funds. Sharia-compliant choices: Accessible investment options to suit diverse needs.

amanainvest is an extension of amana’s mission to democratize access to financial markets. By launching amanainvest, amana cements its role as a trusted broker with one of the most comprehensive ranges of investment and trading solutions in the MENA region.

Explore amanainvest at www.amana.app.

About amana

amana is a leading neobroker. It provides retail investors and active traders with direct access to the global financial markets, serving clients across MENA. It operates multiple offices across Dubai, London, Limassol, and Beirut.

