Thailand Paper Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 8,466.4 Million by 2032, Growing at a 5.3% CAGR | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ๐“๐ก๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ , valued at ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“,๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘, is on a trajectory to achieve remarkable growth, reaching an estimated ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ–,๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ’ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐') ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ".๐Ÿ'% during the forecast period of ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ'โ€"๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ'๐Ÿ, according to industry insights. This growth reflects the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions driven by consumer awareness, environmental regulations, and the booming e-commerce sector. The adoption of paper-based alternatives in sectors such as food & beverages, personal care, and retail is further propelling market expansion.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ: ๐„๐œ๐จ-๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐’๐ก๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐“๐ก๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐'๐ฌ ๐๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe Thai paper packaging market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by an eco-friendly shift in packaging preferences. This transition stems from heightened environmental awareness and stringent regulations targeting plastic reduction. The Thai government has initiated policies to reduce single-use plastics, influencing industries to adopt sustainable alternatives like paper packaging. Consequently, the market observed a surge in demand, with a projected annual growth rate of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report reflects this eco-conscious shift. Approximately 60% of Thai consumers now prefer products with sustainable packaging, directly influencing purchasing decisions. Businesses are responding; over 55% of Thai companies have increased their investment in eco-friendly packaging solutions. This trend is not just local; global brands operating in Thailand are also embracing paper packaging, with a notable 45% increase in its usage for packaging consumer goods.The paper packaging industry's expansion aligns with Thailand's commitment to sustainable development goals. The country aims to reduce plastic waste by 30% by 2027. This target is pivotal in driving the adoption of paper packaging, as the industry plays a crucial role in achieving these environmental objectives. Additionally, the Thai governmentโ€™s investment in recycling infrastructure bolsters the paper packaging market, with a 25% increase in recycled paper production capacity observed recently. This eco-friendly shift has positioned Thailand as a leader in sustainable packaging solutions in Southeast Asia, setting a benchmark for other countries in the region. The trend showcases a harmonious blend of environmental responsibility and market opportunity, propelling the market forward. ๐"๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐"๐ก๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข Amcor PLCโ€ข INTERNATIONAL PAPER PACKAGINGโ€ข Huhtamaki Flexible Packagingโ€ข Sealed Air Corporationโ€ข SCG Packagingโ€ข Toppan (Thailand) Co., Ltd.โ€ข TPBI Public Company Limitedโ€ข Tetra Pak Groupโ€ข Westrockโ€ข Others๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Corrugated Boxesโ€ข Boxboard or Paperboard Cartonsโ€ข Paper Bags and Sacksโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐†๐ซ๐š๐๐žโ€ข Kraft paperโ€ข Corrugated boardโ€ข SBS paperboardโ€ข Coated paper๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซโ€ข Foodโ€ข Beverageโ€ข Electrical productsโ€ข Household careโ€ข Personal care (includes cosmetics)โ€ข Healthcare (includes pharma, medical, etc)โ€ข Gloves (Medical, Non-medical)โ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅโ€ข Onlineโ€ข Offlineโ€ข Directโ€ข Distributorโ€ข Retail 