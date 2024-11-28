Thailand Paper Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 8,466.4 Million by 2032, Growing at a 5.3% CAGR | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟑𝟏𝟗.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is on a trajectory to achieve remarkable growth, reaching an estimated 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟒𝟔𝟔.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟑% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, according to industry insights.
This growth reflects the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions driven by consumer awareness, environmental regulations, and the booming e-commerce sector. The adoption of paper-based alternatives in sectors such as food & beverages, personal care, and retail is further propelling market expansion.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐄𝐜𝐨-𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝'𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The Thai paper packaging market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by an eco-friendly shift in packaging preferences. This transition stems from heightened environmental awareness and stringent regulations targeting plastic reduction. The Thai government has initiated policies to reduce single-use plastics, influencing industries to adopt sustainable alternatives like paper packaging. Consequently, the market observed a surge in demand, with a projected annual growth rate of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report reflects this eco-conscious shift. Approximately 60% of Thai consumers now prefer products with sustainable packaging, directly influencing purchasing decisions. Businesses are responding; over 55% of Thai companies have increased their investment in eco-friendly packaging solutions. This trend is not just local; global brands operating in Thailand are also embracing paper packaging, with a notable 45% increase in its usage for packaging consumer goods.
The paper packaging industry's expansion aligns with Thailand's commitment to sustainable development goals. The country aims to reduce plastic waste by 30% by 2027. This target is pivotal in driving the adoption of paper packaging, as the industry plays a crucial role in achieving these environmental objectives. Additionally, the Thai government’s investment in recycling infrastructure bolsters the paper packaging market, with a 25% increase in recycled paper production capacity observed recently. This eco-friendly shift has positioned Thailand as a leader in sustainable packaging solutions in Southeast Asia, setting a benchmark for other countries in the region. The trend showcases a harmonious blend of environmental responsibility and market opportunity, propelling the market forward.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Amcor PLC
• INTERNATIONAL PAPER PACKAGING
• Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging
• Sealed Air Corporation
• SCG Packaging
• Toppan (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
• TPBI Public Company Limited
• Tetra Pak Group
• Westrock
• Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Corrugated Boxes
• Boxboard or Paperboard Cartons
• Paper Bags and Sacks
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞
• Kraft paper
• Corrugated board
• SBS paperboard
• Coated paper
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Food
• Beverage
• Electrical products
• Household care
• Personal care (includes cosmetics)
• Healthcare (includes pharma, medical, etc)
• Gloves (Medical, Non-medical)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
• Direct
• Distributor
• Retail
