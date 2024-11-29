GETTER-X Smart Glasses Surpasses 100% Funding Goal Within 24 Hours on Kickstarter

Revolutionary Stand-Alone AI-Powered Smart Glasses with Real-Time Translation Capabilities Captures Global Interest, Achieving Full Funding Shortly After Launch

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPERT INC. introduces its groundbreaking GETTER-X smart glasses that seamlessly integrate GETTER AI technology into daily life, launching globally through Kickstarter. After extensive development and testing, these innovative smart glasses combine advanced AI capabilities with unparalleled comfort, setting a new standard in wearable technology.

GETTER-X smart glasses distinguish themselves through several revolutionary features. First, powered by GETTER AI, the device delivers real-time translation across 15 languages with up to 98% accuracy, including Korean, Chinese, Japanese, English, Thai, Filipino, Russian, Spanish, French, and more. This breakthrough in translation technology enables instant, natural communication across language barriers.

The device features dual directional speakers and noise-canceling microphones for crystal-clear audio, enabling seamless voice commands for hands-free operation in any environment. This sophisticated audio system ensures flawless operation whether you're in a quiet room or a bustling city.

Engineered for ultimate comfort, GETTER-X smart glasses feature an Advanced Unit Weight Distribution System that creates a perceived weight of just 50g - comparable to regular eyewear. This achievement is backed by comprehensive user testing and consultation with eyewear specialists, resulting in an ergonomic design with curved round arms for optimal weight distribution.

GETTER-X is a true standalone device that completely eliminates the need for smartphones, control rings, or external stations. Thanks to the integrated Android OS, users can access a wide range of content and applications without any additional devices. From streaming YouTube videos to scrolling through TikTok feeds, users can enjoy an immersive entertainment experience directly through the glasses. Beyond entertainment, users can download various apps or even develop their own applications. The system is powered by a 2.0GHz/1.8GHz Quad-Core processor running Android 9 GO, with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage ensuring smooth performance.

GETTER-X showcases impressive technical prowess with its advanced DLP 845 X 480 Binocular Display system, delivering stunning 1900 nit brightness and a 30° Field of View while maintaining 80% transparency. The innovative transparent film technology creates a natural floating display that adapts to user movements, while maintaining perfect awareness of surroundings. A built-in 12MP camera captures moments in crisp 1080p video quality.

"The overwhelming response to our Kickstarter campaign validates our vision of making AI technology more accessible and intuitive," states the XPERT INC. team. "Our success at international exhibitions, including HKTDC Hong Kong and GITEX Dubai, where we received royal family endorsement, demonstrated the global appetite for our innovation. Now, with this Kickstarter success, we're ready to bring this technology to users worldwide."

For a limited 30-days on Kickstarter, GETTER-X smart glasses will be available at up to 42% off retail price, with Early Bird offers starting from $494 (37% off retail price of $785). The campaign has already surpassed its funding goal within hours of launching. Each package includes a C-Type charge cable, portable glasses case, cleansing cloth, magnetic sunglass clip, and detachable myopia lens frame.

To learn more about GETTER-X smart glasses or to back the project, visit the Kickstarter campaign page [HERE]. For direct inquiries, contact the XPERT INC. team at xpert@xpertinc.co.kr

About XPERT INC.

XPERT INC. is at the forefront of AI-powered wearable technology, focusing on creating intuitive and seamless user experiences through their flagship product GETTER-X, powered by GETTER AI. With successful appearances at major international tech exhibitions and a commitment to innovation, XPERT INC. is transforming how people interact with information and technology in their daily lives.

