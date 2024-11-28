Premier Kagiso Mokgosi leads commemoration of Provincial World AIDS Day at Magogong village, 29 Nov

The North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, will on Friday, 29 November 2024, lead the official commemoration of the Provincial World AIDS Day (WAD) at Magogong village, Greater Taung Local Municipality, where the province will also be launching the “Tshela Ka Itekanelo” health campaign.

The Provincial WAD commemoration will be preceded by the rolling out of Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded Programme on Thursday, 28 November in the same area, where services will be rendered in a coordinated manner by different government departments, state-owned entities and the local municipality.

This integrated programme will be attended by stakeholders including the Provincial Council on AIDS (PCA), PCA Private Sector Forum, Civil Society Forum (CSF) leaders, funders and partners, as well as the provincial, district and local leadership.

Amongst the government services which will be led by various departmental MECs as part of Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme on Thursday, 28 November will be the handing over of four RDP houses in Taung Extension 6, handing over of Oxidation Pounds to the community of Magogong, handing over of a handling facility at Molelema – Ga-Maidi, and handing over of Kgomotso access road at Kgomotso village.

Other activities to be prioritised on Thursday include the provision of road infrastructure maintenance services across Greater Taung Local Municipality, establishment of households’ vegetable gardens, the provision of primary animal health care services and clearing of illegal dumping sites to improve cleanliness and reduce environmental hazards.

On Friday, 29 November, Premier Mokgosi and MEC Sello Lehari of Health will lead a wreath-laying ceremony in Magogong to pay tribute to the late Welheminah Legoete, a leading figure who was instrumental in raising awareness and advocating for the rights of people living with HIV. Legoete’s daughter, Lesego Legoete, and Refilwe Oliphant, a young woman born with HIV before the introduction of Nevirapine to prevent mother-to-child transmission, will also attend the ceremony.

The 2024 World AIDS Day theme, “Equal Rights, Equal Care,” underscores the importance of a multisectoral and multidisciplinary response to HIV/AIDS, and is a call for equal, equitable and dignified access to healthcare for all South Africans. The commemoration in Greater Taung Local Municipality will also reflect on the province’s significant progress in combating the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

World AIDS day is commemorated annually on 01 December to raise awareness about the status of the epidemic, with a view to encourage HIV prevention, treatment and care.

To align with Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded Phase 4 provincial approach, other District Municipalities’ accelerated service delivery activities will on Friday, 29 November, be rolled out in Ngaka Modiri Molema District, Ditshoswaneng village in Tswaing Local Municipality; Bojanala Platinum District will be in Ramokoka Tribal Hall in Moses Kotane Local Municipality, while the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District programme will be rolled out in Ikageng township, Sarafina Hall in JB Marks Local Municipality.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned integrated Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the commemoration of Provincial World AIDS Day in Greater Taung Local Municipality, which will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, 28 November 2024

Activity: Visit to various service delivery projects around Greater Taung Local Municipality by Premier Mokgosi, MECs, Executive Mayors and local Traditional and KhoiSan leadership

Date: Friday, 29 November 2024

Activity: On-site government services to communities

Venue: Flamingo Cover Ground - Magogong village (Diplankeng)

Time: 8h00 to 16h00

Date: Friday, 29 November 2024

Activity: Commemoration of Provincial World AIDS day and Thuntsha Lerole Community Feedback Session

Venue: Flamingo Cover Ground - Magogong village (Diplankeng)

Time: 10h00 to 13h00

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za