Santai Seaplane Welcomes Mr. Wirmandi Sugriat as CEO

JAKARTA AND BALI, INDONESIA, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santai Seaplane, Indonesia’s upcoming premier amphibious seaplane operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wirmandi Sugriat as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic leadership appointment underscores the company’s commitment to bringing seamless, innovative, and high-end aviation experiences to waterfront destinations across Indonesia.Wirmandi Sugriat brings a unique blend of expertise and passion to Santai Seaplane. A former Olympic swimmer, Wirmandi has channeled the discipline and drive that defined his athletic career into a successful trajectory in the advertising industry, where he held senior executive roles for over two decades. Alongside this professional acumen, he harbors a deep-rooted passion for aviation, bolstered by his family’s longstanding involvement in the industry.Under Wirmandi’s leadership, Santai Seaplane is poised to accelerate its growth path. By combining his executive experience with his commitment to delivering world-class aviation services, the company aims to redefine premium travel, seamlessly connecting travelers to Indonesia’s stunning waterfront resorts, beaches, and marinas. Enabling easy access to previously hard-to-reach areas can also bolster local economies and growth. This vision is supported by a robust advisory team, including hospitality and business leaders in Indonesia, alongside collaboration with government partners, particularly the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Transport.Santai Seaplane has secured an initial group of leading resort and tour operator partners. The company operates in association with Seaplane Asia Group, a regional leader in premium air charters and amphibious aviation, which ensures standardized, safe, and commercially viable aviation operations across Southeast Asia. The initial set-up and growth across Indonesia will be further strengthened by insights and strategic support from the executive leadership at Seaplane Asia, including Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Dennis Keller, with a diverse business and investment background, Group Chief Technical Officer Mr. Fabrice Mouton, who brings decades of aviation and maintenance, repair and overhaul expertise into the company, Group Chief Financial Officer Mr. Schalk van der Westhuizen, a seasoned finance executive who acted as CFO for Tourism Australia among other positions, and Group Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Paul Seymour, a veteran brand creator and experience specialist.Mr. Wirmandi Sugriat concludes: “Indonesia’s breathtaking landscapes deserve equally remarkable travel solutions. I am thrilled to lead Santai Seaplane in creating seamless, luxurious, and innovative journeys that connect travelers to our nation’s hidden gems. Together with our incredible team, our trusted advisors, and the executive leadership of Seaplane Asia, we are charting a course to not only enhance tourism but also drive sustainable growth in aviation across the archipelago.”For further details, please visit www.santaiseaplane.com or contact our media relations team at pr@santaiseaplane.com.

