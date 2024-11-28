San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrest MS-13 gang member

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Friday morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Chula Vista Border Patrol Station arrested a man identified as a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang entering the U.S. illegally.

On November 22, 2024, at approximately 3:15 a.m., agents encountered a group of individuals after they entered the U.S. illegally. The individuals were arrested and transported to a nearby Border Patrol Station for enrollment into removal proceedings.

At the station, it was discovered that one man provided false biographical information including making a false claim to Mexican citizenship. Checks revealed the man was a 32-year-old citizen of El Salvador and that he is a member of the MS-13 gang.

“I applaud our San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents for their diligence and dedication to protecting our country,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “Preventing dangerous people from entering our communities is our pledge to America.”

The man is being held in custody of the Department of Homeland Security pending expedited removal to El Salvador.

In fiscal year 2024, San Diego Sector Border Patrol apprehended 26 known gang members, representing a 62.5% increase from the previous fiscal year.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

