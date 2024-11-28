San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrest MS-13 gang member
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Friday morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Chula Vista Border Patrol Station arrested a man identified as a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang entering the U.S. illegally.
On November 22, 2024, at approximately 3:15 a.m., agents encountered a group of individuals after they entered the U.S. illegally. The individuals were arrested and transported to a nearby Border Patrol Station for enrollment into removal proceedings.
At the station, it was discovered that one man provided false biographical information including making a false claim to Mexican citizenship. Checks revealed the man was a 32-year-old citizen of El Salvador and that he is a member of the MS-13 gang.
“I applaud our San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents for their diligence and dedication to protecting our country,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “Preventing dangerous people from entering our communities is our pledge to America.”
The man is being held in custody of the Department of Homeland Security pending expedited removal to El Salvador.
In fiscal year 2024, San Diego Sector Border Patrol apprehended 26 known gang members, representing a 62.5% increase from the previous fiscal year.
To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.