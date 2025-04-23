CBP officers seize over $950K in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge, intercepted $950,100 in alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“It has been a busy week for us with narcotics seizures, but our CBP officers never let down their guard,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 71 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On April 17, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black Dodge sedan making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 27 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 71.16 pounds (32.28 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations arrested the vehicle occupants and initiated a criminal investigation.

