PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 25, 2024 Bong Go calls for strengthened fire prevention efforts in communities as he immediately assists fire victims in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan Mr. Malasakit Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, known for his unwavering efforts to serve the Filipinos in need, sent his Malasakit Team to immediately assist families affected by a recent fire incident in Barangay Maunlad in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, on Saturday, November 23. Go reaffirmed his determination to carry forward a collective goal of providing a comfortable life for all Filipinos, ensuring that no one is left behind on the path to recovery. "Noon pa man, pangako ko na kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, basta kaya ng aking katawan at panahon, sunog, putok ng bulkan, lindol, bagyo, pupuntahan po namin kayo. Makatulong, makabigay ng solusyon sa mga problema, makapag-iwan ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," expressed Go in a message. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy lang akong maghahatid ng serbisyong nararapat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil 'yan po ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo," he added. The lawmaker also highlighted that the Bureau of Fire Protection is currently undergoing a modernization program aimed at enhancing its capabilities and readiness in responding to fire-related incidents. Republic Act No. 11589, known as the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate. This law establishes a ten-year modernization program for the BFP, which includes acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting additional firefighters, and providing specialized training, among other improvements. Go is also the principal author and one of the co-sponsors of Senate Bill No. 2451, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act which seeks to establish Mandatory Evacuation Centers in localities nationwide. During the said initiative, Go's Malasakit Team, in coordination with Councilor Elgin Damasco, gave financial assistance, grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs to 60 beneficiaries. Select recipient always received a pair of shoes. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and a health reforms crusader, Go reminded Filipinos to focus on their health as he emphasized the importance of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to ensure disadvantaged Filipinos can conveniently access government medical assistance programs. In Palawan, Malasakit Centers are located at the Ospital ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa City, Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke's Point, and Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital in Cuilion. A one-stop shop, the Malasakit Center provides poor and indigent patients convenient access to medical assistance programs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 15 million Filipinos. "Ako naman bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit Kuya Bong Go, magseserbisyo ako sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Magtulungan tayo upang ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipinong pinakanangangailangan," ended Go.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.