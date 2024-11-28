PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 26, 2024 Bong Go champions better healthcare access in communities during groundbreaking of Sasmuan, Pampanga Super Health Center Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the groundbreaking ceremony of the Super Health Center in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Sasmuan, Pampanga held on Monday, November 25. This is part of the senator's commitment to bring the government closer to more disadvantaged Filipinos, particularly in healthcare. Alongside the Department of Health (DOH), fellow lawmakers and local government units, Go has been consistently pushing for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide, underscoring that the facilities are solutions to improve the delivery of effective healthcare to communities. In line with his role as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and as a health reforms crusader, Go previously cited that the government has allocated necessary funds to construct more than 700 Super Health Centers throughout the country. "Ako naman bilang inyong Senate Committee Chair on Health ay handa po makinig at tumulong sa inyo kung ano man po ang makakatulong sa inyo," cited Go in a message. Highlighting how the previous pandemic served as a wake-up call for the government to increase investments in healthcare, Go emphasized the critical importance of ensuring that Filipinos, particularly those in remote areas, have access to quality medical services. The Super Health Center is a "medium version" of a polyclinic yet an improved version of the rural health unit. The center will offer services like database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. During the groundbreaking, Go's Malasakit team, in coordination with Mayor Catalina Cabrera, provided various forms of assistance to community health workers and indigents present such as snacks, shirts, and basketballs and volleyballs. Go likewise advised the residents with health concerns that they may avail of the aid available at the Malasakit Center at Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center in Angeles City and Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital and the Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital and Diagnostic Center, both in San Fernando City. The primary aim of the Malasakit Center is to reduce the patients' hospital bills to the lowest amount possible by covering various services and expenses. Currently, the centers have benefited more than 15 million Filipinos, with 166 operational centers nationwide. "Kung meron po kayong nararamdaman at nais niyong magpaospital, lapitan niyo lang po ang Malasakit Center na malapit sa inyong lugar," urged Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Ang importante, makabigay tayo ng tulong sa mga kababayan natin, makapagbigay ng solusyon, at makapag-iwan po ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon po ng inyong pagdadalamhati dahil yan po ang bisyo ko, ang magserbisyo " expressed Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit. "Basta po huwag ho kayong mahiyang lumapit sa amin at huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo ho kami ng pagkakataong na makapag serbisyo sa inyo," he concluded.

