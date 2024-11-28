PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 27, 2024 Senator Bong Go urges PhilHealth membership info drive: 'ipaalam sa tao ang serbisyo at benepisyo na dapat nilang makuha mula sa gobyerno!' Senate Committee on Health Chairperson Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Monday, 25 November, asked the state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to conduct a massive information dissemination drive on how to be a member of PhilHealth and how Filipinos can benefit from its health packages and other services. All Filipinos, according to Senator Go, are already considered members of PhilHealth in accordance with the Universal Healthcare Law. "Marami po akong nakakasalamuha na hindi pa po nila alam na miyembro po sila ng PhilHealth. Dapat isa po iyan sa paigtingin ninyo pa po na ipaalam sa mga kababayan natin kung ano ba ang proseso na maging miyembro po sila ng PhilHealth," Senator Go said during the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography. Go, a health reforms crusader, underscored that all Filipinos deserve convenient access to healthcare services, adding that healthcare is a fundamental human right. To realize this, Go said that he will continue to find means to make medical services and programs accessible and affordable for the people. Likewise, he will hold accountable our health officials and remind them of their duties to improve health services for the Filipinos. "Our relentless scrutiny has already led to the scrapping of PhilHealth's 'flawed' Single Period of Confinement Policy. Ito po 'yung bawal kang ma-admit sa loob ng 90 days na sa same sakit, ito 'yung tinatawag na no repeat sakit policy ninyo. Salamat po na tinanggal niyo na po ito noong September 30," Go said. In the same public hearing, Senator Go lauded the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court on the transfer of PhilHealth's excess funds to the National Treasury. "Salamat sa TRO po ng Supreme Court napigilan na po ang further transfer itong remaining Php 29.9 Billion," Go gladly said adding that funds can now be utilized for health. Having said this, Go urged PhilHealth to improve its operations and to ensure that funds allocated for healthcare are used efficiently and strictly for the intended purpose alone. "Ang pondo ng Philhealth ay para sa health!," Go stressed. In addition, he vowed that the committee he chairs will continue to sustain its oversight of PhilHealth's performance, in light of the latter's December deadline for the promised benefit package expansions. "Hindi natin hahayaang magkulang ang ating healthcare system. Patuloy tayong magbabantay, magre-remind, at magbibigay ng boses sa mga kababayan nating walang ibang inaasahan kundi ang pamahalaan sa kanilang kalusugan," Go remarked earlier. After numerous appeals from Go, PhilHealth has also officially committed to assure implementation of their other promises such as increasing case rates; expansion of benefit packages especially for the top 10 mortality diseases; provision of free medicines and assistive devices, such as eyeglasses and wheelchairs; inclusion of dental, visual, emergency and preventive care; as well as updating policies to meet the needs of Filipinos. Go has pressed PhilHealth to accelerate its other reforms following the long-overdue scrapping of the Single Period of Confinement (SPC) policy last month. While its removal was a significant step triggered by Go's consistent appeals for reform, he has also brought to light the 24-hour confinement rule, which required patients to be hospitalized for at least a day to qualify for insurance coverage. PhilHealth officials have also committed to revisit and remove this rule. "Pera po ito ng taumbayan, bawat piso ay pinagpaguran. Dapat po itong gamitin sa paraan na talagang makikinabang ang mga mamamayan," Go said, reaffirming his commitment to policies that lessen the financial burden on ordinary citizens.

