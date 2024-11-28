Tasting Australia launches gastronomic journey with new presenting partner

One of the country’s longest running food and beverage festivals, Tasting Australia has announced Journey Beyond as the festival’s new presenting partner for 2025 and beyond.

The partnership announcement comes as the first event of the 2025 program is revealed. Tasting Australia by Train, operated by Journey Beyond will return to the festival program in 2025 after a sellout inaugural event in 2024.

As Australia's largest experiential tourism group, Journey Beyond operates some of the country’s most iconic travel experiences, featuring 16 brands nationwide, including the renowned 95-year-old rail experience, The Ghan.

At the heart of all Journey Beyond experiences is the commitment to take guests further and create special moments for travellers, making it an ideal partner for Tasting Australia.

The partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the festival, enhancing the celebration of South Australia’s exceptional food, drink and travel experiences.

The second iteration of Tasting Australia by Train is a collaboration between members of the Ayubi family from Adelaide restaurant Parwana and Duncan Welgemoed from Africola for Tasting Australia by Train: Africola X Parwana. The 10-hour gastronomic journey from Melbourne – Adelaide takes place onboard The Ghan’s dining and lounge carriages, travelling with the Overland.

In 2024, an all-time high 77,000 attendees flocked to Town Square in Adelaide’s Victoria Square/Tartanyangga over the 10-day festival – up on last year’s record (2023) of 68,000 visitors.

More than 150 events delivered a deliciously diverse program of eating and drinking experiences, helping drive visitation and expenditure across South Australia. With over 260 local businesses supported, the 2024 festival showcased some of the best of the state’s produce, people, and places to visitors from all over.

Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond will run for 10 days from Friday 2 – Sunday 11 May 2025 across Adelaide and regional South Australia.

Tasting Australia will come off the back of a jam-packed events season in South Australia, including the 25th anniversary of the Santos Tour Down Under in January, LIV Golf Adelaide’s new February timeslot, the Fringe, Adelaide Festival, and WOMADelaide, before AFL Gather Round kicks off in April.

The 2025 Tasting Australia festival program will be on sale from Thursday 5 December at https://tastingaustralia.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Tasting Australia has become a key fixture on our state’s events calendar, attracting bumper crowds while bringing many regional producers and venues in the spotlight.

The success of this festival also highlights the strength of audience appetite for authentic eating and drinking experiences in South Australia and drives year-round demand for all our state offers, extending the benefits of the festival right across the state by helping boost visitation and expenditure to local businesses.

I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Journey Beyond as the presenting partner for this iconic festival. This partnership brings together South Australia’s finest food experiences with Australia’s leading experiential travel company.

Journey Beyond and its exceptional travel offerings create new opportunities to showcase our South Australia’s exquisite food culture to a wider audience.

Attributable to Karena Armstrong, Festival Director Tasting Australia

Journey Beyond’s commitment to offering extraordinary travel experiences aligns perfectly with the ethos of Tasting Australia.

Together, we will create unforgettable moments for festivalgoers, showcasing the very best of our state’s food and drink while opening up new ways for visitors to experience South Australia.

This partnership will add a whole new dimension to the festival and we can’t wait to share more.

Attributable to Chris Tallent, Chief Executive Officer Journey Beyond

Just like Tasting Australia, Journey Beyond plays an important role in the state’s visitor economy with over 85,000 guests travelling to South Australia annually onboard our iconic rail journeys The Ghan, Great Southern, Indian Pacific and Overland.

We are delighted to partner with Tasting Australia and provide a platform to showcase Journey Beyond's incredible experiential travel offerings across our magnificent state and country.

Journey Beyond naturally aligns with Tasting Australia as our commitment to exceptional food and wine experiences elevate the travel journey. On board trains like The Ghan, Indian Pacific, and Great Southern, guests are treated to multi-course meals crafted by talented onboard chefs. These culinary offerings celebrate the rich diversity of Australia’s seasonal regional produce, creating a unique dining experience that highlights local flavours and ingredients specific to the region the trains traverse.

Partnering with Tasting Australia allows Journey Beyond to showcase these extraordinary culinary journeys, celebrating the intersection of travel and gastronomy. Together, they embody the essence of Australian hospitality, bringing together food lovers and travellers in an unforgettable exploration of South Australia.