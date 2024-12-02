Access Information News Surpasses 30,000 Weekly Readers, Announces First-Ever Sponsorship Update to Support Growth

The world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in access information. The Week's News in Access Information

World's Leading Access Information News Publication Continues Expanding Global Impact; Current Sponsors Honored with Legacy Rates

Reaching 30,000 weekly readers is a testament to the incredible community of access professionals, sponsors, advertisers, and advocates who find value in our work.” — Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher, Access Information News

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Information News (AIN), the world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in access information, today announced an exciting new milestone: the publication has surpassed 30,000 weekly readers. This achievement reflects a growing global demand for timely, accessible, and expertly curated content about assistive technologies and access information. It underscores AIN's essential role in empowering professionals, educators, and enthusiasts with the knowledge they need to foster inclusivity and accessibility worldwide.

Founded in 2022, Access Information News has experienced steady growth under the stewardship of Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd., driven by the increasing global emphasis on assistive technologies. AIN's not-for-profit model has played a critical role in this success, ensuring that its expertly curated, impactful and relevant content remains free and accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic background.

"Reaching 30,000 weekly readers is a testament to the incredible community of access professionals, sponsors, advertisers, and advocates who find value in our work," said Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher of Access Information News. "A milestone that reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality, highly-relevant access information to an ever-expanding global audience."

First Sponsorship Update Announced

To mark this milestone, Access Information News is implementing its first-ever update to its Sponsorship Package rates. Sponsorship Packages, which have been $100 per month since the publication's inception, will now be priced at $150 per month, effective today for new sponsors joining after the 30,000-reader milestone. This adjustment supports the publication's commitment to scaling sustainably while maintaining its not-for-profit status.

Importantly, current sponsors will retain their legacy rate of $100 per month indefinitely, as a gesture of gratitude for their early and continued support.

"This update ensures that we can meet the growing demands of our readership while honoring the sponsors who supported us on our journey to this milestone," Di Blasi explained.

Commitment to Sustainable Growth

AIN limits the total number of sponsorship slots to 24, all of which are currently filled, ensuring focused engagement for sponsors while prioritizing maximum value for readers. Sponsorship Packages offer businesses and organizations the opportunity to connect with a highly engaged audience at one of the most cost-effective rates in digital media.

"Our goal is to maintain a sustainable platform that delivers both sponsors and readers a meaningful experience without commercial compromise," said Di Blasi. "As we grow, we want future sponsors to know that they are contributing to a publication committed to accessibility, transparency, and integrity."

Celebrating Global Impact

With this milestone, Access Information News continues to solidify its position as an essential resource in the access community while expanding its reach globally. Future sponsors who share AIN's mission of advancing inclusivity and access technology are invited to join its journey, even as existing sponsors are honored for their early contributions.

About Access Information News

Access Information News is the world's leading not-for-profit publication covering weekly news and trends in access information. Since 2022, it has served as a trusted resource for blind, low-vision, deaf, hard-of-hearing, deafblind, neurodivergent, and/or disabled professionals, educators, and enthusiasts worldwide. As of 2024, AIN is proud to serve over 30,000 weekly readers, providing them with curated content, actionable insights, and updates on the latest advancements in accessibility. Access Information News is a Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd. publication.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.