Eastpark Consulting Celebrates Eighth Anniversary

Charlotte, NC - Eastpark Consulting, an award-winning digital marketing agency, proudly celebrates its eighth anniversary of delivering innovative, results-driven strategies.

Co-founded by former broadcast and digital executives Sherri Brennen and Rick Keilty, the agency has earned a reputation as one of Charlotte's top digital marketing firms, with accolades from Expertise.com and UpCity and the Charlotte business community. Since its inception, Eastpark Consulting has specialized in helping businesses of all sizes establish a strong digital presence. From local startups to well-established brands, the agency provides a full suite of services, including website design, SEO, social media management, and digital branding. Brennen and Keilty, drawing from their extensive backgrounds in business and media, have assembled a talented team of digital designers, developers and Emmy award-winning writers and producers to craft compelling, high-impact campaigns.

"We are excited to celebrate eight years of empowering businesses to thrive online," said Sherri Brennen, Co-Founder of Eastpark Consulting. “This milestone reflects the dedication of our talented team and the trust of our exceptional clients. Over the years, we have leveraged the power of simplicity and creativity to craft highly effective marketing campaigns that maximize our clients' marketing budgets. With decades of experience, we’ve mastered the art of cutting through the clutter of online marketing, delivering impactful solutions that drive results without compromising on cost-effectiveness.”

“Our mission has always been to provide digital strategies that drive real growth and build long-lasting credibility,” added Rick Keilty, Co-Founder. “We’re proud of the recognition we’ve received and remain committed to innovation as we look to the future.” Recognized for their commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, Eastpark Consulting has been named a Top Digital Agency by both Expertise.com and UpCity. These accolades underscore the agency’s dedication to delivering measurable results and exceptional service.

As Eastpark Consulting celebrates this milestone, the agency is excited to continue its work of empowering businesses with tailored digital marketing solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Rick Keilty Co-Founder, Eastpark Consulting at RJK@eastparkconsulting.com

