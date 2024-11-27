Antony Socarras Convicted of Murder of Girlfriend

November 27, 2024

(Anchorage, Alaska) -- Yesterday, an Anchorage jury convicted Antony Leone Socarras, 35, on two counts of Murder in the Second Degree for the death of his former girlfriend, 34-year-old Angela Telles.

She suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. The incident took place in her home near Sand Lake while her 13-year-old daughter was there. The defendant was apprehended after a SWAT search with K9.

The trial lasted more than two weeks, and the jury deliberated for approximately five days before returning a guilty verdict. Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson presided over the trial in Anchorage.

A sentencing date has been set for April 4, 2025. Socarras faces up to 99 years in jail.

