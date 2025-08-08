Charles Billuk Sentenced For the 2019 Sexual Assault of Anchorage Woman

July 28, 2025

(Anchorage, Alaska) On July 25, 2025, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Catherine Easter sentenced 29-year-old Charles Billuk to serve 15 years for the Sept. 9, 2019, sexual assault of an Anchorage woman.

On May 4, 2023, an Anchorage grand jury returned an indictment charging Defendant Billuk with Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Third Degree. The evidence showed that a homeless woman reported being sexually assaulted at knife point as she walked to the Mush Inn. The suspect threw her onto the ground, pulled out a knife and told her he would kill her if she moved. The suspect held a knife to the woman’s chest as he sexually assaulted her and then fled on his bicycle. APD identified the suspect as Defendant Billuk through DNA evidence and the victim’s identification in a photo lineup.

Judge Easter accepted the defendant’s guilty plea to a reduced charge of Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree and sentenced the defendant to 30 years, with 15 years suspended, noting the brutal nature of the sexual assault. Billuk will be on probation for 10 years following service of his sentence and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. The defendant’s guilty plea saved the State the burden of proving the case at trial and secured a conviction without requiring the victim to testify.

Defendant Billuk is currently in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections.

