Roadway re-opened I 89 southbound exit 9 Middlesex
From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 5:45 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure I 89 southbound exit 9 Middlesex
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Please be advised I 89 Southbound mile marker I 89 south x9 is closed due to a crash.
Specific details not yet available and will be provided when available.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.