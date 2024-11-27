Roadway re-opened I 89 southbound exit 9 Middlesex

From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Road Closure I 89 southbound exit 9 Middlesex EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Please be advised I 89 Southbound mile marker I 89 south x9 is closed due to a crash. Specific details not yet available and will be provided when available. Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Andrea H Bushway Emergency Communications Dispatcher II Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP 3294 St George Road Williston, VT 05495 Phone - 1(802)878-7111 Fax - 1(802)878-3173

