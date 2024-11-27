Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,816 in the last 365 days.

Roadway re-opened I 89 southbound exit 9 Middlesex

 

 

From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 5:45 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure I 89 southbound exit 9 Middlesex

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks

 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Please be advised I 89 Southbound mile marker I 89 south x9 is closed due to a crash.

 

Specific details not yet available and will be provided when available.    

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

Andrea H Bushway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Roadway re-opened I 89 southbound exit 9 Middlesex

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more