Tampa Bay Lightning honor retiring Army Reserve officer

TAMPA, Fla. –

A retiring Army Reserve public affairs officer was recognized by the National Hockey League’s Tampa Bay Lighting’s “Salute to Service” at their Nov. 16 home game against the New Jersey Devils—featuring his career highlights and photos from his more than three decades of service.

“It was surreal, but it was nice,” said Lt. Col. William L. Geddes, who served as the Army Reserve Medical Command public affairs officer from May 2021 through November 2024.

“All the organizations that I've worked with have been outstanding, but the Lightning has been first-class all the way,” Geddes said.

During his tenure, Geddes also coordinated then-Chief of Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels’ throwing out the first pitch at the Major League Baseball Tampa Rays baseball game on the Army Reserve’s birthday in 2023 and 2024.

Geddes also facilitated AR-MEDCOM’s Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. Thad J. Collard flipping the coin at the beginning of the July 5 Arena Football League game between the Orlando Predators against the Nashville Kats, where Collard also administered an affirmation of enlistment to six Army Reserve Soldiers.

The colonel, who is returning to his home state of Minnesota as he leaves the service, said it was a special thrill for him to enjoy the moment with his wife Anne and son John—especially after he had been the man setting up the tribute for other Army Reserve Soldiers.

“It's been an honor to have help tell the Army Reserve story and the Soldiers’ stories, but it was exciting to do this myself—what a way to go out,” the veteran of Afghanistan and Balkans deployments said.

“I mean, I think the last day I'll ever wear this uniform, so to go out like this was a nice touch.”

John Franzone, the Tampa Bay Lightning senior vice president for game presentation, said he always enjoyed working with Geddes.

“Well, we've been doing the Salute for Service--I think this is our 19th season—and every time I worked with AR-MEDCOM, Bill has been money—money, meaning rock solid,” he said.

AR-MEDCOM is one of 12 military units participating in the “Salute to Service” rotation, Franzone said.

“Anytime I needed their spot in the rotation to be filled, it was always filled weeks in advance with plenty of details, so working with AR-MEDCOM has been a blessing,” he said. “Bill has always been nothing but professional and forthcoming and just a pleasure to work with.”

Franzone said it was a pleasant surprise when he saw that the colonel was going to be the next AR-MEDCOM Soldier recognized.

“You know what? I wasn't expecting it when the request came in, and I thought: ‘Wow, this is pretty cool. A guy who's put in 31 years of service, what a way to send him out.’”

Franzone said the Tampa Bay Lightning has always celebrated military service, and it is an important part of every game that the fans get excited to witness.

“We do this genuinely from the heart,” he said. “To have him go through this on a game night in front of a sold-out house, it's great. I'm happy to do it for him.”

Troy Noonan, a local healthcare professional, was one of the Lightning fans, sitting near the Geddes Family in the stands, said as a season ticket holder, he looks forward to the Salute to Service spotlight.

“The happiness, support—the crowd’s reaction--from everybody is always truly amazing—I love it,” he said.

Noonan said at each game, he purchases personalized Lighting jerseys for the honorees as his own personal tribute, because of the joy and pride in being an American they bring him.

“I've never experienced what they've experienced. I see their kids, their families, and I want to give back to what they've given to me—and so I buy jerseys for them,” he said.

“I will continue to do it forever.”