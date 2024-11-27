Army Reserve leaders celebrate veterans in annual Bronx Parade

NEW YORK –

The U.S. Army Reserve took part in the 40th Annual Bronx Veterans Day Parade Nov. 10, the theme of which was honoring veterans of the Global War on Terrorism.

“The United States now has the largest population of young veterans since the Vietnam War, including many who served in the Global War on Terrorism,” said Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. “We owe it to these men and women to make sure they transition from active-duty careers with the skills and experience to find meaningful employment.”

Among those joining Belanger for the one-mile march were her senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Corey A. Thompson, as well as a color guard provided by the 99th RD’s 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element and retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ron Watson, chairman of the Bronx Veterans Parade Committee.

Also taking part in the parade were two grand marshals - retired Maj. Jason Brezler and former Cpl. Joseph Ronda of the U.S. Marine Corps – who both served in the Global War on Terrorism.

“It is a tremendous honor to stand before you today to represent those who have served our nation in what has been two of our nation’s longest wars – Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom,” Brezler said.

Veterans Day traces its roots back to Armistice Day, which marked the end of fighting along the Western Front in World War One on Nov. 11, 1918. In 1938, Congress made Armistice Day an official, annual national holiday. In 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day.

“Generations of patriots for the past two-and-a-half centuries have dedicated themselves to the defense of our country to make us stronger and more resilient as a nation,” Belanger said. “Right now, thousands of service members are forward deployed around the world, keeping the flame of Liberty’s torch burning brightly.

“These Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and now Space Guardians uphold the legacy of past warriors whose lives were dedicated to preserving a life of freedom for their families, friends, communities and country,” she added.