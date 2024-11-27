When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 27, 2024
Product Type: Food & Beverages

Egg/Egg Product

Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness/Salmonella
Company Name: Handsome Brook Farms
Brand Name: Kirkland Signature

New York, New York (November 27, 2024) Handsome Brook Farms is voluntarily recalling 10,800 retail units of the Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature brand name because these eggs have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

These units of the Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs were distributed into 25 Costco stores in the States of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee beginning November 22, 2024.

The Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs with UPC 9661910680 are packaged in plastic egg cartons labeled with Kirkland Signature on the top. The recall only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 6, 2025, which can be found printed on the side of the plastic egg carton. No other products are impacted by this recall.

The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging. Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence.

To date there are no illness complaints. This recall is being done in cooperation with the FDA.

Impacted consumers should stop consuming the product and should return the identified units to their local Costco store for a full refund or should dispose of the products. For those who have additional questions, please contact Handsome Brook Farms via phone at 646-733-4532, ext. 1, Monday through Friday, 9 AM – 6 PM EST or contact us at any time at recall@hbfeggs.com.